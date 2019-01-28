PG&E : Prepares for Bankruptcy, Professionals Flock to Potential Fee Bonanza

By Peg Brickley and Andrew Scurria

PG&E Corp.'s planned move to seek bankruptcy to deal with massive liabilities from California wildfires will be long and costly -- and it may bring little relief from legal troubles stemming from its safety record, according to people getting ready to participate in the case.

The San Francisco-based utility has said it would file for chapter 11 protection on or about Tuesday, to tackle up to $30 billion in liabilities stemming from wildfires that swept through Northern California in 2017 and 2018.

However, while federal bankruptcy laws prevail over many other laws, they don't hold sway over those related to government actors protecting public health and safety. That means chapter 11 may not offer PG&E an easy way out from legal trouble, according to a number of bankruptcy professionals interviewed by The Wall Street Journal. And the longer a bankruptcy case complicated by public safety issues drags on, the more legal fees will have to be paid out.

The California Public Utilities Commission on Monday called an emergency session to discuss the implications of PG&E's decision to put its affairs under the protection of a federal judge. If PG&E, one of the state's largest gas and electric service providers, files a bankruptcy petition, it would complicate the regulator's efforts to get a plan from the company to head off future wildfires.

Meanwhile, investors are asking the company to avoid bankruptcy, with some offering financing that they say could stabilize the California utility's operations.

A PG&E spokeswoman Monday reiterated the company's position that bankruptcy is the only viable option and the best way to maximize value for all stakeholders.

PG&E is headed into chapter 11 without any prenegotiated deals on how much it will have to pay for deaths and property damages; how much it will have to spend to prevent more disasters; and what price, if any, its leaders may have to pay for their handling of its affairs.

While grappling with wildlife damage claims, PG&E also is involved in a criminal proceeding where a federal judge is considering imposing safety measures that the company says could cost as much as $150 billion. A bankruptcy judge will be allowed to supervise PG&E's operations but not the criminal case because companies can't use chapter 11 to hide from criminal investigations, fines or subpoenas.

Judge William Alsup, who is presiding over the criminal matter, has set a hearing for Wednesday morning in federal court in San Francisco.

The utility ignored pleas for talks with wildfire victims, said Erin Brockovich, a victims' advocate who called for negotiations with PG&E. When hedge fund BlueMountain Capital Management, a big shareholder, criticized the utility's decision to file for bankruptcy, PG&E said chapter 11 was best for all stakeholders. The hedge fund has said it would take steps to replace the company's board of directors.

The lack of talks, and the public safety concerns that cast doubt on how much a bankruptcy judge could wipe the slate clean for PG&E, will mean higher legal bills for the utility and others in the case.

In BlueMountain's critique of PG&E's decision to file for bankruptcy protection, the hedge fund cited the $400 million in fees the utility ran up during a previous swing through chapter 11 that started in 2001.

Bankruptcy has gotten much more expensive since then.

Top partners of Weil Gotshal and Manges -- PG&E's lead bankruptcy law firm -- charge $1,600 an hour, double what they charged in 2002, when they were shepherding Enron through bankruptcy. White-shoe law firm Cravath Swaine & Moore, another PG&E bankruptcy adviser, charged up to $635 an hour in 2002. These days, Cravath's top bankruptcy partners cost $1,400 an hour.

Those fees add up to hundreds of millions of dollars in big restructuring cases. Indeed, bankruptcy professionals may be the only people guaranteed to benefit from a yearslong chapter 11 proceeding, thanks to ballooning fees and the disputes dogging PG&E into bankruptcy.

"Over the past 20 years, professional fees in bankruptcy cases have risen much faster than inflation or attorneys' fees in nonbankruptcy matters," according to Lynn LoPucki, a professor at UCLA Law School. Heavy spending will be justified if PG&E gets the results it wants, he added.

However, there are limits on what a federal bankruptcy judge can do when it comes to the federal criminal action and a crucial state doctrine called inverse condemnation.

PG&E is expected to try to persuade a bankruptcy judge to brush aside that doctrine, which amplifies the utility's exposure to wildfire damages by holding it responsible for damage tied to its equipment regardless of fault. Upending the rule would require a federal bankruptcy judge to override a California constitutional provision that state-court judges have applied to PG&E -- a tough sell, according to bankruptcy experts.

As PG&E prepares to do battle on multiple legal fronts, others involved in the case, from big investors to regulators to the state, are assembling blue-chip legal teams.

The California Public Utilities Commission has hired Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP, the same law firm that guided the regulatory body through the PG&E bankruptcy filing in 2001. O'Melveny & Myers LLP, whose lawyers have been advising the Puerto Rico government and its power monopoly, is set to assume a similar role for the state of California and Gov. Gavin Newsom, people familiar with the matter said. The top O'Melveny partner advising Puerto Rico's utility is charging more than $1,100 an hour, according to court filings.

