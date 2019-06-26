Log in
PG&E : Receives Court Approval of Bar Date; Will Provide Broad Public Notice of Process for Filing Claims

0
06/26/2019 | 08:41pm EDT

  Judge Establishes October 21, 2019 Deadline by Which Proof of Claims Forms Must be Received

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) and its primary operating subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (the “Utility”), today announced that the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of California (the “Court”) overseeing the company’s Chapter 11 cases approved the Bar Date of October 21, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

The Bar Date is the deadline by which any person or entity must file a Proof of Claim if they believe money is owed to them by PG&E with respect to the period prior to the Chapter 11 filing date of January 29, 2019. The Bar Date and the procedures for filing Proofs of Claim apply to all claims against PG&E that arose before January 29, 2019.

Following this approval, PG&E will provide broad notice of the Bar Date and the procedures for filing Proofs of Claim to its lenders, noteholders, customers, employees, vendors, contract counterparties, potential wildfire claimants and all other potential holders of claims that arose before January 29, 2019. Notice of the Bar Date will be communicated via the following channels, among others:

  • Direct mail
  • Email
  • Paid advertising via TV, radio, print, online and social media
  • Dedicated claim service centers
  • Company news releases

“Establishing the Bar Date marks a key milestone in our efforts to complete our restructuring process and compensate wildfire victims as quickly as possible. Our robust noticing process is in line with our commitment to open and transparent communication as we work toward an orderly, fair and expeditious resolution of claims, including wildfire claims,” said Janet Loduca, PG&E Senior Vice President and General Counsel.

More information can be found at pge.com/reorganization. For additional information on the Bar Date, including instructions on downloading a Proof of Claim Form and how to submit a claim, please visit https://restructuring.primeclerk.com/pge/EPOC-Index.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is one of the largest combined natural gas and electric energy companies in the United States. Based in San Francisco, with more than 23,000 employees, the company delivers some of the nation's cleanest energy to nearly 16 million people in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit www.pge.com/ and www.pge.com/en/about/newsroom/index.page.


© Business Wire 2019
