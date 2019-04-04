PG&E : Recruits New Chief From the TVA

By Russell Gold and Maria Armental

PG&E Corp. on Wednesday named Bill Johnson, the current head of the Tennessee Valley Authority, as its next chief executive and announced a new board, as it seeks to steer a path out of bankruptcy.

The California utility, which sought bankruptcy protection in January, as it deals with billions in potential liabilities from its role in starting deadly wildfires, worked with a group of activist investors to remake its leadership.

But its selections have run afoul of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who quickly panned the new board Wednesday for having too many new members representing Wall Street and too few focused on safety.

"This proposed board still raises concerns -- particularly the large representation of Wall Street interests and most board nominees' lack of relevant California experience," Mr. Newsom, a Democrat, said in a statement.

PG&E said it was bringing in Mr. Johnson, 65, who is retiring from the TVA, for his safety and operational expertise. It was also naming 10 new people to its board, including former Federal Energy Regulatory Commissioner Nora Mead Brownell and Cheryl Campbell, a former senior executive at Xcel Energy Inc., a major gas-and-electricity utility. Three current board members -- including current chairman Richard Kelly, a former Xcel CEO -- would remain on the board, PG&E said.

The outgoing board said in a statement, "We have heard the calls for change and have taken action today to ensure that PG&E has the right leadership to bring about real and dynamic change that reinforces our commitment to safety, continuous improvement and operational excellence."

Many of the new board members come from Wall Street. They include Richard Barrera, founder of an asset management firm with restructuring experience, and Kenneth Liang, head of restructuring at Oaktree Capital Management LP.

Three investors that own 9.8% of the company's shares have been working with PG&E on the selections, according to people familiar with the discussions. The funds -- Abrams Capital Management LP, Knighthead Capital Management LLC and Redwood Capital Management LLC -- helped assemble the new slate, working with the law firm Jones Day.

Last week, Mr. Newsom criticized PG&E for attempting to stack its board with financiers interested in profits, not public safety. On Wednesday, he acknowledged that PG&E had made some changes to its board slate in recent days but said more needed to be done.

"The utility needs to totally transform its culture and the way it does business," he said. PG&E will likely need legislative changes to return to long-term financial health, making Sacramento politicians a key constituency.

State fire investigators have determined that PG&E electricity lines have sparked more than a dozen wildfires in recent years. Investigators are examining whether one of its high-voltage transmission lines started the Camp Fire in November, killing 85 people.

A federal judge is also considering penalties against the company for violating its probation and earlier this week ruled that the company couldn't resume paying dividends to shareholders until it improves its safety practices.

Another PG&E investor, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC, which had proposed a rival slate of board candidates, said Wednesday that it would review the company's selections before deciding how to proceed. PG&E's annual meeting is set for next month.

"In addition to strong financial and turnaround expertise, we believe the Company must respond to the calls for board members to possess expertise in the areas of safety and risk management, utility operations and clean energy, as well as experience in California business and public policy," it said in a statement.

Maria Armental contributed to this article.

Write to Russell Gold at russell.gold@wsj.com and Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com