PG&E Reels As California Wildfire Burns -- WSJ

The failure of a PG&E Corp. power line minutes before a wildfire broke out in California's wine country starkly shows how the company's electric system continues to pose risks to the safety of millions of residents, even as it takes desperate measures to reduce the threat of fire.

The San Francisco-based utility, which provides gas and electric service to 16 million people, or roughly one in 20 Americans, disclosed that one of its high-voltage transmission lines malfunctioned shortly before the Kincade Fire ignited Wednesday evening in Sonoma County.

California investigators won't determine the official cause for some time. But the news that PG&E equipment may have sparked another fire sent the company's shares down nearly 31% on Friday, heightening concerns about the future of the utility, which sought bankruptcy protection in January citing an estimated $30 billion in fire-related liabilities. Shareholders and bondholders alike worried that additional fire costs could dim their prospects for financial recovery.

PG&E Chief Executive Bill Johnson said Thursday that the company would continue to investigate the circumstances behind the line's failure this week, and whether it started the Kincade Fire. By Friday morning, the fire had burned 21,900 acres and 49 structures, and was expected to continue to grow, whipped by strong winds.

Mr. Johnson told reporters that the preliminary disclosure "does not tell us what caused the fire or where it started."

The transmission line under investigation, known as the Geyser #9 Lakeville, is one of the largest electricity conduits in PG&E's grid and part of the backbone of its bulk power system. The line, which carries electricity from a collection of geothermal steam turbines in northern Sonoma County known as the Geysers, has had problems in the past, a Wall Street Journal examination of PG&E outage data shows.

In October 2017, it was off line for more than a week after wind caused a transmission outage, according to a PG&E filing with the state's grid operator. PG&E had planned work on the line for the past two years, according to filings submitted last year to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

It is unclear whether the company completed the work, which it had expected to wrap up in April. The company didn't respond to requests for comment Friday.

PG&E, which has resorted to pulling the plug on millions of its own customers to reduce the risk that its system might spark more fires during high winds, finds itself in a lose-lose situation.

If it shuts off power broadly to transmission lines and power poles, it risks angering politicians and its customers. That includes businesses, which are suffering millions in economic losses in the blackouts.

If it cuts power in a more targeted fashion, it can keep open high-voltage lines that provide power to other areas. That approach reduces the impact on Californians, but leaves open the chance that some of the equipment kept online could spark fires.

It chose the latter strategy in Sonoma County, cutting power to nearly 28,000 customers earlier this week by turning off lower-voltage distribution lines serving homes and businesses, but leaving the high-voltage transmission lines charged.

The malfunction of the Geyser #9 Lakeville line raises the prospect that PG&E will have to regularly turn off power to a greater number of people as a precautionary measure during wildfire season. Mr. Johnson said the company hadn't anticipated wind speeds high enough to warrant the shutdown of transmission lines. To date, the company has proactively shut off lower-capacity transmission lines carrying up to 115 kilovolts when it expects winds to exceed 55 miles per hour.

"This failure means that in order to maintain a level of safety in the grid, we're going to have to consider blacking out much larger portions of California," said Michael Wara, director of the climate and energy policy program at Stanford University's Woods Institute. "There could be much wider collateral damage."

More power shutoffs are expected this weekend as high winds and low humidity blanket Northern California. Severin Borenstein, director of the Energy Institute at the University of California, Berkeley's Haas School of Business, said the blackouts and fires could galvanize support for breaking up or otherwise transforming PG&E. Cities including San Francisco and San Jose have proposed turning part of the company into municipal utilities, or making the whole thing a customer-owned electric cooperative.

"This is going to play into making PG&E a public power agency and municipalizing pieces of PG&E, and it will have a big impact on the installation of solar and batteries," Mr. Borenstein said.

The Geysers turbines generate as much electricity as a nuclear power plant and serve as a critical source of power for Northern California. Anthony Zimmer, assistant general manager of the Northern California Power Agency, a collection of municipal utilities, said shutting down the 230-kv system would present challenges. "It is referred to as the backbone infrastructure that moves a mass of energy throughout the state, " he said.

The agency operates two geothermal turbines in the Geysers area, partly served by the Geyser #9 Lakeville line. Mr. Zimmer said records indicate that the two geothermal generators tripped off line after the transmission line malfunctioned.

PG&E said in a report to state utility regulators that the Geyser #9 Lakeville line failed suddenly at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday and stopped carrying electricity. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said the fire started in the vicinity seven minutes later. Wind gusts of up to 55 mph were measured nearby.

Roughly 10 hours later, a PG&E worker arrived at one of the steel transmission towers that holds the line, according to the company incident report. State fire officials were already there and had taped off an area underneath the tower. A fire official pointed out that there was a broken jumper, or wire that connects transmission circuits.

The 2018 Camp Fire, the deadliest in California history, was sparked by a PG&E transmission line that failed during high winds, state investigators found. The likely culprit: a broken jumper.

Earlier this year, state regulators ordered PG&E to begin accelerated inspections of all of its power lines, towers and substations to find and repair problems. PG&E said it found and fixed 1,200 immediate safety risks and has identified more than 10,000 less-urgent repairs.

The company said Thursday that the Geysers #9 transmission tower suspected of failure had been inspected as part of this effort.

The company's equipment, however, is still at risk of failing when high winds buffet the region. As a precaution, PG&E has begun to shut down electricity for large swaths of its Central and Northern California service territory in recent weeks when high winds and low humidity create conditions conducive to wildfires.

Earlier this month, PG&E pulled the plug on an estimated two million people, some for more than two days, creating widespread anger and havoc as customers scrambled to adapt. It was the largest pre-emptive blackout of its kind.

PG&E equipment sparked 19 fires in 2017 and 2018 that collectively killed more than 100 people. The resulting liabilities led the company into chapter 11, and its shareholders and bondholders are now floating competing restructuring plans to take it out of bankruptcy.

Analysts at New York-based hedge funds invested in PG&E spent recent days poring over NASA satellite maps to track the fire, hoping winds would die down or push it away from nearby towns and vineyards. Other analysts were in California, monitoring the fire hour-by-hour to forecast the damage.

A trio of hedge funds -- Abrams Capital Management LP, Knighthead Capital Management LLC and Redwood Capital Management LLC -- bought about 45 million PG&E shares in January for prices ranging from about $6.50 to $18 a share -- above where the stock is now trading. The shareholders are fighting over who will control the company with funds that own PG&E bonds, including Elliott Management Corp., Apollo Global Management LLC and Pacific Investment Management Co.

PG&E's disclosure that it may have sparked the Kincade Fire increases the chance that its share price could fall to zero, Citi analyst Praful Mehta said in a research note Friday. PG&E's bankruptcy financing commitments allow the lenders to back out if there is another large wildfire, Mr. Mehta noted, potentially complicating the company's efforts to exit bankruptcy.

"While the bondholder plan wipes out existing shareholders, a large 2019 wildfire liability will also result in a similar outcome purely from the liabilities and the associated need for additional financing," Mr. Mehta wrote.

