PG&E : Responds to Cascade Wildfire Announcement

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) today issued the following
statement in response to the release of information by the California
Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) regarding the
October 2017 Cascade wildfire:
The safety of our customers, their families and the communities we serve
is our most important job. Without question, the loss of life, homes and
businesses in these extraordinary wildfires is heartbreaking and we
remain focused on helping communities recover and rebuild.
As independent experts have confirmed, extreme weather, years of
drought, and millions of dead trees are feeding an unprecedented risk of
wildfires. In light of this, we recognize we all need to do even more to
help reduce the risk of wildfires, and are committed to working together
with our state and community partners to develop comprehensive safety
solutions for the future.
We look forward to the opportunity to carefully review the CAL FIRE
report to understand the agency’s perspectives.
In the meantime, we are continuing to focus on implementing additional
precautionary measures intended to further reduce wildfire threats, such
as working to remove and reduce dangerous vegetation, improving weather
forecasting, upgrading emergency response warnings, making lines and
poles stronger in high fire threat areas and taking other actions to
make our system, and our customers and communities, even safer in the
face of a growing wildfire threat.
Background Information
PG&E took numerous actions prior to the 2017 wildfires to mitigate the
risks that we were experiencing:
-
For example, under PG&E’s nationally recognized Vegetation Management
Program, we inspect and monitor every PG&E overhead electric
transmission and distribution line each year, with some locations
patrolled multiple times. We also prune or remove approximately 1.4
million trees annually.
-
And, following Governor Brown’s January 2014 Drought State of
Emergency Proclamation and the California Public Utilities
Commission’s Resolution ESRB-4, PG&E added enhanced measures to
address areas particularly affected by drought and bark beetles,
including increased foot and aerial patrols along power lines in high
fire-risk areas, removal of hundreds of thousands of dead or dying
trees, and daily aerial fire detection patrols during high fire season
to improve fire spotting and speed of fire response.
With that said, the extreme weather conditions that we experienced in
2017 have continued, resulting in the worst wildfire in the state’s
history in 2018. Clearly, our state requires comprehensive new solutions.
To address the growing threats posed by wildfires and extreme weather,
and in light of the wildfires throughout our state last year, PG&E has
launched the Community Wildfire Safety Program to help keep our
customers and communities safe by implementing additional precautionary
measures intended to further reduce wildfire threats. Among the key
components of the new program are:
-
Wildfire Safety Operations Center: A state-of-the-art operations
center to monitor potential fire threats across PG&E’s service area in
real time and coordinate prevention and response efforts.
-
Advanced Weather Forecasting: A network of weather stations throughout
high fire-risk areas to provide improved awareness of fire danger
conditions and better predict where extreme fire danger could occur.
-
Enhanced Vegetation Management: PG&E is accelerating the vegetation
and safety work that is part of the Community Wildfire Safety Program
in extreme fire-threat areas to reduce the risk of vegetation coming
into contact with lines.
-
Public Safety Power Shutoff: As a last resort, a program to
proactively turn off electric power for safety when extreme fire
danger conditions occur, while helping customers prepare and providing
early warning notification, when and where possible.
About PG&E
Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E
Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is one of the largest combined natural gas
and electric energy companies in the United States. Based in San
Francisco, with more than 20,000 employees, the company delivers some of
the nation’s cleanest energy to nearly 16 million people in Northern and
Central California. For more information, visit www.pge.com/
and pge.com/news.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181009006080/en/