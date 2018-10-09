Log in
News

PG&E : Responds to Mutual-Aid Request to Support Massachusetts Gas Restoration

10/09/2018

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) has deployed a team of 95 employees from its Gas Operations organization as part of a mutual-aid effort to support the construction and gas restoration work to help support Columbia Gas and Massachusetts customers.

A team of 95 PG&E employees from across the 70,000 square-mile Northern and Central California service area arrived in Massachusetts on Sunday, Oct. 7. They will join the extensive restoration work to help reestablish safe and reliable gas service back to customers. The deployment is expected to last through mid-November.

“Our PG&E Gas Operations crews work hard every day to support the safe and reliable delivery of clean and affordable natural gas to millions of customers throughout Northern and Central California. We know how critical natural gas service is to customers and communities, and we’re proud to be part of this important restoration and safety work,” said Geisha Williams, PG&E Corporation CEO and President.

The effort is being coordinated by NiSource, the parent company of Columbia Gas, and includes teams from other energy companies in addition to PG&E.

“Over the last eight years, our Gas Operations organization has worked aggressively to modernize and improve all aspects of our extensive pipeline system. We began by benchmarking against the very best in the nation and incorporating best practices that support our robust safety culture. Our crews from Northern and Central California work to ensure the safety and integrity of our system, and they’ll carry those priorities with them as they work to restore service to those Massachusetts customers,” said Jesus Soto, PG&E Gas Operations Senior Vice President.

A series of explosions and fires on Sept. 13 affected approximately 9,000 Columbia Gas customers. Columbia Gas of Massachusetts has said it plans to restore gas service by installing new pipes and inspecting connections within homes and businesses for about 8,600 customers by Nov. 19, with about 3,000 workers including its employees, contractors and gas crews from other companies such as PG&E.

The mutual aid approach of supporting customers of other energy companies during emergencies and after natural disasters is a hallmark of the gas and electric industries. In 2017, PG&E electric crews spent weeks in Florida after Hurricane Irma, and the company sent an Incident Command Team to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria. Earlier this year, more than 100 personnel from nine utilities provided assistance to PG&E and its customers after the devastating Carr and Mendocino Complex fires.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is one of the largest combined natural gas and electric energy companies in the United States. Based in San Francisco, with more than 20,000 employees, the company delivers some of the nation’s cleanest energy to nearly 16 million people in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit www.pge.com/ and www.pge.com/en/about/newsroom/index.page.


© Business Wire 2018
