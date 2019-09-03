Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PG&E Corporation    PCG

PG&E CORPORATION

(PCG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PG&E : Restoration Drills Help PG&E Crews Prepare Ahead of Public Safety Power Shutoffs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 01:30pm EDT

Throughout PG&E’s Service Area, Crews Have Practiced Safely and Quickly Restoring Power for Customers

As part of its efforts to prepare customers and communities for the growing threat of wildfire, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) crews and contractors have been conducting drills in high fire-threat areas to practice restoring power after a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS). As part of the PSPS program, if gusty winds and dry conditions, combined with a heightened fire risk, threaten a portion of the electric system, PG&E may need to turn off power for public safety.

To help prepare and respond quickly during a PSPS, crews have conducted 18 drills over the past few months. These efforts have focused on coordinating teams, inspecting electric lines for damage, and quickly restoring power. These restoration drills took place across Northern and Central California.

These efforts are part of PG&E’s enhanced and expanded Community Wildfire Safety Program, implemented following the 2017 and 2018 wildfires to further reduce wildfire risks and help keep customers and communities safe. PG&E did not turn power off to customers during the simulations, though nearby residents may have noticed crews, trucks and even helicopters in their neighborhoods.

“We know how much our customers rely on electricity,” said Aaron Johnson, PG&E Vice President of Electric Operations. “If we need to turn off power for safety, it is critical that our teams are trained and prepared so that we can safely and efficiently restore power to our customers.”

The full-scale drills helped PG&E crews and contractors with the challenges they often face during inspections. In the event of a PSPS, after the weather has passed and it is safe to do so, PG&E crews will be deployed via vehicle, foot and air to visually inspect the lines which prompted the PSPS event for damage and to restore power safely. Some locations require workers to travel on narrow access roads and, in locations with no vehicle access, crews also might need to hike in remote and mountainous areas to inspect equipment. Where equipment damage is found, crews will work to isolate the damaged area from the rest of the system so other parts of the system can be restored while the necessary repairs are performed.

“This is all about PG&E doing more, and with greater urgency, to adapt to and address the growing threat of wildfires and extreme weather,” said Mark Quinlan, Director of Wildfire Operations. “We are asking our customers and communities to prepare for the potential that we will need to turn off power for safety. We are doing everything we can to prepare, as well.”

The PSPS program includes all electric lines that pass through high fire-threat areas – both distribution and transmission. Because the energy system relies on distribution and transmission power lines working together to provide electricity across cities, counties and regions, any of PG&E’s more than 5 million electric customers could have their power shut off, even if they do not live or work in an area experiencing high winds or other extreme weather conditions.

How our customers can prepare

As part of these preparedness efforts, PG&E is asking customers to:

  • Update their contact information at pge.com/mywildfirealerts or by calling 1-866-743-6589 during normal business hours. PG&E will use this information to alert customers through automated calls, texts, and emails, when possible, prior to, and during, a PSPS.
  • Plan for medical needs like medications that require refrigeration or devices that need power.
  • Identify backup charging methods for phones and keep hard copies of emergency numbers.
  • Build or restock your emergency kit with flashlights, fresh batteries, first aid supplies and cash.
  • Keep in mind elderly family members, younger children and pets. Information and tips including a safety plan checklist are available at pge.com/wildfiresafety.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is one of the largest combined natural gas and electric energy companies in the United States. Based in San Francisco, with more than 20,000 employees, the company delivers some of the nation’s cleanest energy to nearly 16 million people in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit www.pge.com and pge.com/news.

Following the wildfires in 2017 and 2018, some of the changes included in this document are contemplated as additional precautionary measures intended to further reduce future wildfire risk.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PG&E CORPORATION
01:30pPG&E : Restoration Drills Help PG&E Crews Prepare Ahead of Public Safety Power S..
BU
09/02LYFT : California lawmakers eye bills on vaccines, guns, housing
AQ
08/30PACIFIC GAS & ELECTRIC CO : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and E..
AQ
08/30PG&E CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
08/27PG&E : New Weather Webpage Gives Customers Insight into Meteorological Matters, ..
BU
08/23PG&E : Inspected Line Weeks Before It Sparked Fire
DJ
08/22PG&E : Thousands of PG&E Customers Could Benefit from Monthly Energy Discounts
BU
08/22PG&E : Power Line That Sparked Camp Fire Was Inspected Weeks Earlier
DJ
08/20Judge Clears PG&E Trial for Fire -- WSJ
DJ
08/19PG&E Plunges After Judge Allows Trial on Whether It Caused Wildfire -- 2nd Up..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 17 809 M
EBIT 2019 3 437 M
Net income 2019 -2 230 M
Debt 2019 24 406 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -2,81x
P/E ratio 2020 5,25x
EV / Sales2019 1,68x
EV / Sales2020 2,04x
Capitalization 5 530 M
Chart PG&E CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PG&E Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PG&E CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 17,42  $
Last Close Price 10,45  $
Spread / Highest target 139%
Spread / Average Target 66,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -61,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John R. Simon Chief Executive Officer
Richard C. Kelly Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Jason P. Wells Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard A. Meserve Independent Director
Barbara L. Rambo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PG&E CORPORATION-56.00%5 530
NEXTERA ENERGY INC26.04%104 962
ENEL SPA30.73%74 475
DUKE ENERGY CORP7.46%67 570
IBERDROLA34.54%65 867
DOMINION ENERGY INC.8.63%63 805
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group