PG&E CORPORATION

(PCG)
PG&E : Restoration Essentially Complete for Customers In Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sonoma and Yuba Counties From Wednesday PSPS Event

09/26/2019 | 03:03am EDT

89 Percent of Customers in Butte County Also Restored, And Remaining 3,441 To Be Restored Beginning Thursday At Daylight

PG&E initiated a Public Safety Power Shutoff on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at approximately 2:30 a.m. in the Sierra Foothills and in the North Bay at approximately 4:30 a.m. impacting 48,200 customers. Essentially all customers in Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sonoma and Yuba Counties included in Wednesday’s PSPS event were restored on the same day as of 11:30 p.m., with only 3,441 customers in Butte County remaining.

The remaining Butte customers are expected to be returned to service on Thursday, September 26 and crews will begin restoration work first thing at daylight.

Hundreds of PG&E personnel and aerial resources responded for inspections, repairs and restoration once the weather subsided Wednesday afternoon. Those crews conducted safety patrols today following Wednesday’s PSPS, and have restored power to over 90 percent of all customers impacted by the second PSPS event this week.

PG&E crews visually inspected each mile of power lines to ensure they we were free from damage and safe to energize. Inspections can only take place during daylight hours and we were able to restore power to most customers less than 24 hours after the dry and windy weather has passed.

To support customers in affected counties who were impacted by Wednesday’s PSPS event, PG&E will re-open Community Resource Centers in four cities on Thursday. The Resource Center(s) will open at 8:00 a.m. and remain open during daylight hours only. PG&E representatives will be on hand to answer customer questions, and the centers will continue to have restrooms, bottled water, electronic-device charging and air-conditioned seating for up to 100 individuals.

The centers are located at:

Sierra College Grass Valley Campus
250 Sierra College Drive
Grass Valley, CA 95945

Magalia
14144 Lakeridge Court
Magalia, CA 95954

Harrison Stadium parking lot
Third and Mitchell Avenues
Oroville, CA 95965

Oregon House
9185 Marysville Road
Oregon House, CA 95935

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is one of the largest combined natural gas and electric energy companies in the United States. Based in San Francisco, with more than 20,000 employees, the company delivers some of the nation’s cleanest energy to 16 million people in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit www.pge.com and www.pge.com/news.


