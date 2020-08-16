PG&E : Restores Power from Saturday Night Rotating Outages Directed by State Grid Operator

Power Restored to Essentially All 220,000 Impacted Customers

Customers Encouraged to Conserve Electricity through Wednesday Night

Tonight’s Rotating Outages Were Not a Public Safety Power Shutoff

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) confirmed that it has completed the rotating power outages conducted this evening at the direction of the California Independent System Operator (CAISO). Rotating outages are a measure employed to relieve strain on the power grid during the statewide heatwave.

PG&E crews worked safely and quickly to restore power by about 8 p.m. to essentially all of the approximately 220,000 impacted customers in portions of the Central Coast and Central Valley, including Monterey, Santa Cruz and San Joaquin counties.

PG&E will continue to monitor the statewide heatwave and coordinate with CAISO throughout the weekend and into next week. Current weather forecasts from PG&E’s in-house meteorological team are calling for temperatures at or above today’s levels across most of PG&E’s service area.

CAISO oversees the larger power grid and balances energy demand with supply. Today’s heatwave greatly increased power demand and outstripped resources for a short period. Other power utilities in the state were directed to conduct rotating outages as well.

Unrelated to the rotating outages, some customers are still out of power due to separate heat-related issues.

Rotating Outages are Not Public Safety Power Shutoffs

Rotating outages are not Public Safety Power Shutoffs, which are conducted during specific high fire threat conditions. Rotating outages are called by CAISO, and power utilities are required to act when demand on the statewide electric grid is expected to exceed available energy supply.

PG&E Tips to Save Energy and Reduce Usage

PG&E strongly encourages all customers to conserve energy through next Wednesday.

Raise the thermostat: Cool homes and use air conditioners more during morning hours. Set the thermostat to 78 degrees when at home during the rest of the day, health permitting. Turn it up to 85 degrees or turn it off when not at home.

Cool homes and use air conditioners more during morning hours. Set the thermostat to 78 degrees when at home during the rest of the day, health permitting. Turn it up to 85 degrees or turn it off when not at home. Use a ceiling fan: Turn on a ceiling fan when using the air conditioner, which will allow the thermostat to be raised about 4 degrees to save on cooling costs with no reduction in comfort. Turn off fans and lights when you leave the room.

Turn on a ceiling fan when using the air conditioner, which will allow the thermostat to be raised about 4 degrees to save on cooling costs with no reduction in comfort. Turn off fans and lights when you leave the room. Cover windows: Use shade coverings and awnings so the air conditioner won’t have to work as hard to cool the home.

Use shade coverings and awnings so the air conditioner won’t have to work as hard to cool the home. Avoid using the oven: Instead, cook on the stove, use a microwave or grill outside.

Instead, cook on the stove, use a microwave or grill outside. Limit the opening of refrigerators, which are major users of electricity in most homes. The average refrigerator is opened 33 times a day.

which are major users of electricity in most homes. The average refrigerator is opened 33 times a day. Clean clothes and dishes early: Use large energy-consuming appliances like washing machines and dishwashers earlier in the day or late at night after 10:00 pm.

PG&E Tips to Stay Safe and Cool

Plan ahead: Check the weather forecast to prepare for hot days.

Check the weather forecast to prepare for hot days. Keep an emergency contact list: Keep a list of emergency phone numbers.

Keep a list of emergency phone numbers. Have a buddy system: Check in on elderly or people with access and function needs.

Check in on elderly or people with access and function needs. Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of water, even when you are not thirsty.

Drink plenty of water, even when you are not thirsty. Stay cool: Take a cool shower or bath and wear lightweight, loose, light-colored clothing.

Take a cool shower or bath and wear lightweight, loose, light-colored clothing. Stay safe: Stay out of direct sunlight and avoid alcoholic or caffeinated beverages.

