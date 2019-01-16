Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PG&E Corporation    PCG

PG&E CORPORATION (PCG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PG&E : S&P cuts rating on PG&E unit in third such cut this month

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2019 | 07:49pm EST
FILE PHOTO: PG&E crew work on power lines to repair damage caused by the Camp Fire in Paradise,

(Reuters) - S&P cut its rating on PG&E Corp's Pacific Gas & Electric Co unit on Wednesday, making it the third such cut this month, after the unit missed interest payments on its 2040 senior notes.

The credit rating agency downgraded the unit's rating to 'D' from 'CC' after Pacific Gas and Electric failed to make the $21.6 million interest payment due on Tuesday, as the company planned to seek Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The latest cut comes two days after both Fitch and S&P downgraded PG&E and its Pacific Power & Gas Co unit in the face of massive claims stemming from deadly wildfires.

PG&E, which provides electricity and natural gas to 16 million customers in northern and central California, faces widespread litigation, government investigations and liabilities that could potentially exceed $30 billion because of the fires.

The most recent fire last November killed at least 86 people in the deadliest and most destructive blaze in California history.

San Francisco-based PG&E is working on lining up roughly $5.5 billion in so-called debtor-in-possession financing to help operations during bankruptcy proceedings.

(Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Brown and Peter Cooney)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PG&E CORPORATION
07:49pPG&E : S&P cuts rating on PG&E unit in third such cut this month
RE
05:31pPG&E : Shares Stem Decline Even as California Rescue Chances Dim
DJ
01:50pPG&E Shares Keep Tumbling as California Rescue Chances Dim
DJ
12:18pPG&E to get pulled out of S&P 500, shares near 2001 lows
RE
09:32aPG&E : Thinking about buying stock in Aurora Cannabis Inc, Goodyear Tire & Rubbe..
PR
09:10aPG&E : Largest Storm During this Week's Series Expected Wednesday — PG&E H..
BU
04:39aPG&E : January 15, 2019 – Court Request for Clarification
PU
02:48aPG&E : Chapter 11 Plan Sends Jolt
DJ
01/15PG&E : bankruptcy could mean price hikes, unpaid fire lawsuits
AQ
01/15Sempra Energy Set to Join Dow Jones Utility Average, Replacing PG&E Corp.
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 17 268 M
EBIT 2018 2 895 M
Net income 2018 293 M
Debt 2018 19 806 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 6,89
P/E ratio 2019 2,12
EV / Sales 2018 1,40x
EV / Sales 2019 1,42x
Capitalization 4 346 M
Chart PG&E CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PG&E Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PG&E CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 28,2 $
Spread / Average Target 237%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Geisha J. Williams President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard C. Kelly Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Jason P. Wells Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard A. Meserve Independent Director
Barbara L. Rambo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PG&E CORPORATION-64.72%4 346
DUKE ENERGY CORP-1.34%59 639
IBERDROLA-1.34%51 283
DOMINION ENERGY-4.88%51 119
SOUTHERN COMPANY6.53%47 494
EXELON CORPORATION1.53%43 554
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.