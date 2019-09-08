Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PG&E Corporation    PCG

PG&E CORPORATION

(PCG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PG&E : San Francisco Offers to Buy PG&E Wires in City

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/08/2019 | 12:58pm EDT

By Katherine Blunt

The City of San Francisco on Sunday said it has offered $2.5 billion to acquire PG&E Corp.'s electrical lines serving the city.

The offer is a significant step in San Francisco's effort to create a public utility that would change the fundamental structure of PG&E by removing hundreds of thousands of customers from the giant utility's service territory.

The city began exploring the possibility of a public takeover after PG&E sought chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January, citing more than $30 billion in potential liability costs stemming from its role in sparking a series of deadly wildfires in 2017 and 2018.

City officials said they believed the bid was "competitive, fair and equitable." PG&E said it would engage with the offer.

Write to Katherine Blunt at Katherine.Blunt@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PG&E CORPORATION -3.50% 10.19 Delayed Quote.-57.09%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PG&E CORPORATION
04:02pSan Francisco Offers to Buy PG&E Wires in City -- 2nd Update
DJ
03:29pSan Francisco Offers to Buy PG&E Wires in City -- Update
DJ
12:58pPG&E : San Francisco Offers to Buy PG&E Wires in City
DJ
09/06PG&E : Push for Bond Money Shelved in California Legislature
DJ
09/06PG&E's Wildfire Mistakes Followed Years of -2-
DJ
09/06PG&E's Wildfire Mistakes Followed Years of Violations -- WSJ
DJ
09/05A 'CAT AND MOUSE GAME' : PG&E's Long Record of -2-
DJ
09/05A 'CAT AND MOUSE GAME' : PG&E's Long Record of Run-Ins With Regulators and Court..
DJ
09/05PG&E : Penalties and Settlements Through the Years
DJ
09/05PG&E, Insys Bankruptcies Stumble in Bids for Bonuses, Severance
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 17 809 M
EBIT 2019 3 437 M
Net income 2019 -2 230 M
Debt 2019 24 406 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -2,74x
P/E ratio 2020 5,12x
EV / Sales2019 1,67x
EV / Sales2020 2,03x
Capitalization 5 393 M
Chart PG&E CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PG&E Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PG&E CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 16,88  $
Last Close Price 10,19  $
Spread / Highest target 145%
Spread / Average Target 65,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -60,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John R. Simon Chief Executive Officer
Richard C. Kelly Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Jason P. Wells Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard A. Meserve Independent Director
Barbara L. Rambo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PG&E CORPORATION-57.09%5 393
NEXTERA ENERGY INC26.65%105 470
ENEL SPA32.14%74 368
DUKE ENERGY CORP8.64%68 314
IBERDROLA34.34%66 270
DOMINION ENERGY INC.6.87%62 770
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group