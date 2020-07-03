Log in
PG&E : Series of PG&E Webinars Keeps Customers and Communities Informed About Ongoing Safety Work to Prevent and Mitigate the Risk of Catastrophic Wildfires

07/03/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

Upcoming events for customers in Glenn, Tehama, Shasta, Alpine, Tuolumne and Mariposa counties will provide an opportunity to get local information on wildfire prevention efforts and ask questions

As Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) crews and contractors perform essential work to maintain gas and electric service, improve the safety of the system, further mitigate wildfire risks, and reduce Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) impacts, the company also is taking steps to keep communities informed about this vital work.

From April through August, PG&E will host a series of county webinars to detail the progress of the numerous actions that are part of the Community Wildfire Safety Program and to share how any needed PSPS events in 2020 are expected to be smaller in scope, shorter in duration and smarter for customers. These webinars, even amid the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis, will keep customers and communities informed about PG&E’s ongoing safety work to prevent and mitigate the serious risk of catastrophic wildfires and to keep them healthy and safe.

The webinars take place on Wednesdays from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. from April through August. Upcoming webinars include:

  • July 8 : For customers in Glenn, Tehama, Shasta
  • July 15: For customers in Alpine, Tuolumne and Mariposa counties
  • July 22: For customers in Merced, San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties
  • July 29: For customers in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties

The schedule has been set up so that customers in adjoining counties can participate and hear details specific to their county. The webinars will feature a brief presentation and provide ample opportunity for participants to ask questions and provide feedback.

PG&E has sought feedback and is listening to customers and communities about how it can do better, make improvements and act. Since last year’s wildfire season, PG&E has participated in nearly 200 meetings with state and federal agencies, local emergency managers, local elected leaders, customers and community groups to listen, partner and improve. PG&E is continuing to conduct outreach to counties and tribes for coordination meetings, in addition to these weekly webinars.

Given COVID-19 guidelines, these meetings were transitioned from in-person to web-based gatherings.

This year, PG&E is enhancing and expanding its efforts to reduce wildfire risks and keep customers and communities safe. This includes:

  • Making Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) events smaller in size, shorter in length and smarter for customers
  • Installing new grid technology
  • Hardening the electric system
  • Performing enhanced vegetation management

Although the webinar events will highlight work in the listed counties, they will be open to all PG&E customers throughout the service area. Closed captioning will be available in English, Spanish and Chinese, and there will be dial-in numbers for those who aren’t able to join online.

PG&E will share the web address and phone number closer to each event. The full webinar schedule, along with more information about PG&E’s Community Wildfire Safety Program, can be found at www.pge.com/wildfiresafety.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is one of the largest combined natural gas and electric energy companies in the United States. Based in San Francisco, with more than 23,000 employees, the company delivers some of the nation's cleanest energy to 16 million people in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.


© Business Wire 2020
