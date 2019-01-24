PG&E : Shares Lower After Hours Following Big Gains in Thursday's Regular Session

By Stephen Nakrosis



Shares of California utility PG&E Corp. (PCG) are down in Thursday's after-hours trading session, after rising almost 75% in the day's regular trading session.

At 5:14 p.m. EDT, PG&E shares were trading down 7.17% at $12.95, on volume of more than 5.6 million shares.

Following the close of the regular trading day, hedge fund BlueMountain Capital Management LLC sent a letter to shareholders urging support for a proxy fight to replace the company's entire 10-member board. The hedge fund owns about 11 million of PG&E's 519 million shares.

PG&E's board earlier this month announced plans to file for bankruptcy soon to tackle liabilities from wildfire damages that PG&E estimates could run into the tens of billions of dollars.

The company's shares shot up 74.59% in Thursday's regular trading session, after California's forestry and fire protection department said one deadly 2017 fire was caused by a private electrical system, not by PG&E's equipment.

