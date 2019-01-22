PG&E : Shares Rising in Tuesday Trade After Co. Secures DIP Financing

By Stephen Nakrosis

Shares of California electric utility holding company PG&E Corp. (PCG) are rising in Tuesday's trading session, following reports the company secured $5.5 billion in debtor-in-possession financing.

At 3 p.m. EDT, shares are up 7.4% at $7.76. Volume is over 41.9 million shares, above the 65-day daily average of 22.5 million.

PG&E said it has a commitment letter with JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Corp., Barclays PLC and Citigroup Inc. for $5.5 billion in senior secured superpriority financing. The company said it intends to file for bankruptcy protection before the end of the month as it faces more than $30 billion in potential liability costs related to its role in sparking wildfires.

