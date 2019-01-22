Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PG&E Corporation    PCG

PG&E CORPORATION (PCG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PG&E : Shares Rising in Tuesday Trade After Co. Secures DIP Financing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 03:24pm EST

By Stephen Nakrosis

Shares of California electric utility holding company PG&E Corp. (PCG) are rising in Tuesday's trading session, following reports the company secured $5.5 billion in debtor-in-possession financing.

At 3 p.m. EDT, shares are up 7.4% at $7.76. Volume is over 41.9 million shares, above the 65-day daily average of 22.5 million.

PG&E said it has a commitment letter with JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Corp., Barclays PLC and Citigroup Inc. for $5.5 billion in senior secured superpriority financing. The company said it intends to file for bankruptcy protection before the end of the month as it faces more than $30 billion in potential liability costs related to its role in sparking wildfires.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PG&E CORPORATION 7.12% 7.765 Delayed Quote.-69.56%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PG&E CORPORATION
03:24pPG&E : Shares Rising in Tuesday Trade After Co. Secures DIP Financing
DJ
02:59pPG&E shares surge as company secures $5.5 billion in bankruptcy financing
RE
02:01pBLUEMOUNTAIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC : PCG) & Board of Directors of Pacific Gas ..
PR
11:02aPG&E shares surge after company secures $5.5 billion in bankruptcy financing
RE
06:43aPACIFIC GAS & ELECTRIC CO : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K..
AQ
06:43aPG&E CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
01/21A GROWING CORPORATE CONCERN : Climate -- WSJ
DJ
01/19A GROWING CORPORATE CONCERN : Climate -- WSJ
DJ
01/18PG&E : Thinking about buying stock in Advanced Micro Devices, CVS Health Corp, N..
PR
01/18PG&E, Wildfires and the First Climate-Change Bankruptcy
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 17 268 M
EBIT 2018 3 268 M
Net income 2018 293 M
Debt 2018 19 806 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 5,95
P/E ratio 2019 1,85
EV / Sales 2018 1,36x
EV / Sales 2019 1,39x
Capitalization 3 750 M
Chart PG&E CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PG&E Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PG&E CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 17,2 $
Spread / Average Target 138%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John R. Simon Chief Executive Officer
Richard C. Kelly Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Jason P. Wells Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard A. Meserve Independent Director
Barbara L. Rambo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PG&E CORPORATION-69.56%3 750
DUKE ENERGY CORP-0.81%61 051
IBERDROLA-0.11%52 455
DOMINION ENERGY-3.76%51 849
SOUTHERN COMPANY7.51%48 584
EXELON CORPORATION2.17%44 560
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.