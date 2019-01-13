PG&E : Sparked at Least 1,500 California Fires. Now -2

Wildfires returned with vengeance in 2017. PG&E voiced optimism it was getting the situation under control. Weeks after the 2017 fires, it filed a 660-page report with state regulators describing wildfires as its fifth-most-significant safety risk, behind factors such as employee safety. PG&E's Ms. Paulo said that the exact rank wasn't important. "What is important is that top enterprise risks like wildfire are receiving focused attention," she said.

"They never understood the risks," said State Sen. Jerry Hill, a longtime critic of the company's safety record. "They missed it in San Bruno and missed it with the wildfires. They didn't have a clue."

For years, PG&E and state officials assumed the company's fire risks were less severe than those of utilities in Southern California, where hot Santa Ana winds had historically posed a threat in autumn.

Now it was clear PG&E faced a similar danger in what state officials concluded was the manifestation of climate change. And a growing population shift to Northern and Central California woodland areas had put more people in harm's way.

Two big Southern California utilities, Sempra Energy's San Diego Gas & Electric and Edison International's Southern California Edison unit, encouraged by state officials, had installed weather stations to track regional wind conditions and developed policies to proactively turn off electricity in areas with especially high fire risks. PG&E, which state officials hadn't pushed to do the same, was far behind in these measures.

After a deadly 2007 fire, San Diego Gas & Electric replaced 16,000 wood poles with steel poles, selectively insulated wires and widened gaps between wires, building a system to withstand 85 mile-an-hour winds. It has spent more than $1 billion so far, said a utility spokeswoman, and is still implementing the changes.

PG&E filed a request with state regulators last month to spend $5 billion from 2018 to 2022 to reduce fires by accelerating plans to insulate wires, replace power poles and towers, install safer equipment and cut down trees.

It is proposing to install technology that better allows engineers to automatically shut down equipment when fire risks are highest. It plans to install 600 smoke-spotting cameras to provide early fire warnings, up from nine currently installed, and add 1,300 local weather stations. PG&E estimates most of the proposed changes won't be completed until 2022, raising the prospect fires could continue for the next few years.

For Californians like Mike Holdner, trust in PG&E has eroded. Mr. Holdner, whose home burned down in the 2017 Tubbs Fire that killed 22 people, said he is considering suing the utility if a state investigation determines its equipment started the fire. "If it puts them into bankruptcy, so be it," he said, "if that's the way you have to change that culture."

