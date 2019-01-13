Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PG&E Corporation    PCG

PG&E CORPORATION (PCG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PG&E : Sparked at Least 1,500 California Fires. Now -2-

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/13/2019 | 03:35pm EST

Wildfires returned with vengeance in 2017. PG&E voiced optimism it was getting the situation under control. Weeks after the 2017 fires, it filed a 660-page report with state regulators describing wildfires as its fifth-most-significant safety risk, behind factors such as employee safety. PG&E's Ms. Paulo said that the exact rank wasn't important. "What is important is that top enterprise risks like wildfire are receiving focused attention," she said.

"They never understood the risks," said State Sen. Jerry Hill, a longtime critic of the company's safety record. "They missed it in San Bruno and missed it with the wildfires. They didn't have a clue."

For years, PG&E and state officials assumed the company's fire risks were less severe than those of utilities in Southern California, where hot Santa Ana winds had historically posed a threat in autumn.

Now it was clear PG&E faced a similar danger in what state officials concluded was the manifestation of climate change. And a growing population shift to Northern and Central California woodland areas had put more people in harm's way.

Two big Southern California utilities, Sempra Energy's San Diego Gas & Electric and Edison International's Southern California Edison unit, encouraged by state officials, had installed weather stations to track regional wind conditions and developed policies to proactively turn off electricity in areas with especially high fire risks. PG&E, which state officials hadn't pushed to do the same, was far behind in these measures.

After a deadly 2007 fire, San Diego Gas & Electric replaced 16,000 wood poles with steel poles, selectively insulated wires and widened gaps between wires, building a system to withstand 85 mile-an-hour winds. It has spent more than $1 billion so far, said a utility spokeswoman, and is still implementing the changes.

PG&E filed a request with state regulators last month to spend $5 billion from 2018 to 2022 to reduce fires by accelerating plans to insulate wires, replace power poles and towers, install safer equipment and cut down trees.

It is proposing to install technology that better allows engineers to automatically shut down equipment when fire risks are highest. It plans to install 600 smoke-spotting cameras to provide early fire warnings, up from nine currently installed, and add 1,300 local weather stations. PG&E estimates most of the proposed changes won't be completed until 2022, raising the prospect fires could continue for the next few years.

For Californians like Mike Holdner, trust in PG&E has eroded. Mr. Holdner, whose home burned down in the 2017 Tubbs Fire that killed 22 people, said he is considering suing the utility if a state investigation determines its equipment started the fire. "If it puts them into bankruptcy, so be it," he said, "if that's the way you have to change that culture."

Write to Russell Gold at russell.gold@wsj.com, Katherine Blunt at Katherine.Blunt@wsj.com and Rebecca Smith at rebecca.smith@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PG&E CORPORATION -0.96% 17.59 Delayed Quote.-25.22%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PG&E CORPORATION
03:35pPG&E : Sparked at Least 1,500 California Fires. Now -2-
DJ
03:35pPG&E : Sparked at Least 1,500 California Fires. Now the Utility Faces Collapse
DJ
01:49pEXCLUSIVE : PG&E talking to banks on multibillion dollar bankruptcy financing - ..
RE
01:46pEXCLUSIVE : PG&E talking to banks on multibillion dollar bankruptcy financing - ..
RE
01/11PG&E : Court Petition for Summons for Offender Under Supervision
PU
01/10PG&E : Moody's Downgrades PG&E to 'Junk,' Following Similar Cut From S&P -- Upda..
DJ
01/10PG&E : Moody's lowers PG&E's credit rating to junk, joins S&P
RE
01/10PG&E : Moody's Downgrades PG&E to 'Junk,' Following Similar Cut From S&P
DJ
01/10PG&E : Restores Gas Service to Nearly All Paradise Customers Able to Receive It
BU
01/09CALIFORNIA UTILITY PG&E EXPLORES BAN : sources
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 17 270 M
EBIT 2018 2 895 M
Net income 2018 298 M
Debt 2018 19 803 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 10,54
P/E ratio 2019 4,45
EV / Sales 2018 1,67x
EV / Sales 2019 1,68x
Capitalization 9 123 M
Chart PG&E CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PG&E Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PG&E CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 34,1 $
Spread / Average Target 94%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Geisha J. Williams President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard C. Kelly Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Jason P. Wells Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard A. Meserve Independent Director
Barbara L. Rambo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PG&E CORPORATION-25.22%9 248
DUKE ENERGY CORP-1.19%60 459
DOMINION ENERGY0.62%54 316
IBERDROLA-1.54%51 867
SOUTHERN COMPANY5.51%46 804
EXELON CORPORATION1.53%43 535
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.