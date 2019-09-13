PG&E : Strikes $11 Billion Settlement With Insurers Over Deadly Wildfires -- Update

By Dave Sebastian

PG&E Corp. on Friday agreed on an $11 billion settlement to resolve the majority of claims by insurance carriers from the 2017 Northern California wildfires and the 2018 Camp Fire.

It would be the company's second resolution with major groups of wildfire claimants. In June, PG&E agreed to pay $1 billion to compensate more than a dozen California cities, counties and agencies for losses resulting from deadly wildfires sparked by its equipment.

The settlement involves roughly 85% of so-called insurance subrogation claims against the company, which allow insurance companies to pursue those deemed responsible for damage. They are based on insurance company payouts to people and companies with coverage for wildfires.

The settlement, which involves both PG&E corp. and its Pacific Gas and Electric Co. utility, is subject to the approval of the bankruptcy court overseeing PG&E's chapter 11 plan, which offers $18 billion to wildfire victims, insurance companies that have paid fire claims and cities and other public entities that battled the blazes in 2017 and 2018.

"As we work to resolve the remaining claims of those who've suffered, we are also focused on safely and reliably delivering energy to our customers, improving our systems and infrastructure, and continuing to support California's clean energy goals," Bill Johnson, chief executive and president of PG&E, said in prepared remarks.

PG&E added that it is continuing to work to resolve claims with individual plaintiffs, too.

As part of the announcement, the company affirmed the $14 billion equity financing commitment for the chapter 11 plan, which it unveiled on Monday. PG&E said it has received commitments of $1.5 billion and will seek remaining equity financing commitments over the next several weeks.

PG&E sought chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January, citing more than $30 billion in liability costs tied to a series of deadly and destructive wildfires sparked by its equipment.

The total amount has been called into question after the bankruptcy judge last month allowed a trial on whether PG&E's equipment caused the 2017 Tubbs Fire, the second-worst wildfire in California history, a case that could saddle the company with billions of dollars in additional liabilities.