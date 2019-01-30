Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PG&E Corporation    PCG

PG&E CORPORATION (PCG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PG&E : Time to Prepare! Weather System Heading Toward Northern and Central California

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/30/2019 | 12:01pm EST

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) meteorologists are forecasting that the next series of winter storms will impact Northern and Central California today through the weekend.

Forecast models indicate a series of weather systems will move into the state beginning Wednesday, the strongest of which is expected between Friday and Sunday, producing breezy to gusty southerly winds late Friday evening into Saturday in northern Sacramento Valley and along the coast. Colder conditions could bring lower snow levels along the Sierra on Sunday.

“As the next winter storm approaches our service area, we want to remind Californians that this wet and windy weather can create hazardous conditions, particularly on the roads. We encourage our customers to drive safely and also have a personal or family preparedness plan in place in case of an emergency,” said PG&E senior meteorologist Evan Duffey.

PG&E’s meteorology team has developed a Storm Outage Prediction Model that incorporates real-time weather forecasts, historic data and system knowledge to accurately show where and when storm impacts will be most severe. This model enables the company to pre-stage crews and equipment as storms approach to enable rapid response to outages.

Safety reminders

  • If you see a downed power line, assume it is energized and extremely dangerous. Do not touch or try to move it—and keep yourself and others away. If you see damaged power lines or electrical equipment, call 911 immediately and then notify PG&E at 1-800-743-5002.
  • If a power line falls across a car that you're in, stay in the car. If you must get out of the car due to a fire or other immediate life-threatening situation, do your best to jump clear of the car and land on both feet. Be sure that no part of your body is touching the car when your feet touch the ground.
  • During a power outage, use battery-operated flashlights, and not candles, due to the risk of fire. If you must use candles, keep them away from drapes, lampshades and small children. Do not leave candles unattended.
  • Don't use grills or other outdoor appliances or equipment indoors for space heating or cooking, as these devices may omit carbon monoxide. Customers with generators should make sure they are properly installed by a licensed electrician. Improperly installed generators pose a significant danger to crews working on power lines. Operate your generator outside. Never operate it inside a building or garage.
  • If you experience an outage, unplug or turn off all electrical appliances to avoid overloading circuits and to prevent fire hazards when power is restored. Simply leave a single lamp on to alert you when power returns. Turn your appliances back on one at a time when conditions return to normal.
  • Check and restock your emergency kits with flashlights, batteries, bottled water, non-perishable foods, medicines, etc. Also, ensure a portable, battery-operated radio, TV or NOAA radio is on hand.
  • If you are driving and encounter emergency vehicles with activated lights and sirens, remember to move over, it's the law in California.

Outage information

For more information about outages and ways to prepare and stay safe during the storm, please visit www.pge.com/stormsafety.

If outages occur, customers can find details and information on restoration by:

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is one of the largest combined natural gas and electric energy companies in the United States. Based in San Francisco, with more than 24,000 employees, the company delivers some of the nation’s cleanest energy to nearly 16 million people in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit www.pge.com/ and pge.com/news.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PG&E CORPORATION
12:01pPG&E : Time to Prepare! Weather System Heading Toward Northern and Central Calif..
BU
09:32aPG&E : Thinking about buying stock in Aurora Cannabis Inc., Advanced Micro Devic..
PR
08:31aPG&E : In PG&E Bankruptcy, Another Judge May Play Key Role
DJ
05:45aPG&E : Once Powerful PG&E Has Few Friends Left in California Capital
DJ
02:47aPG&E : Bankruptcy Sets PG&E Up for Overhaul
DJ
01:11aPG&E : files for bankruptcy in preparation for fire liabilities
AQ
01/29PG&E : Wildfires Drove PG&E to Bankruptcy, Where Utility Must Change to Survive
DJ
01/29PG&E : What utility's bankruptcy could mean for climate, victims
AQ
01/29PG&E files for bankruptcy as California wildfire liabilities loom
RE
01/29MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks End Mostly Lower On Big Day For Earnings
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 17 396 M
EBIT 2018 2 939 M
Net income 2018 293 M
Debt 2018 19 814 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 11,50
P/E ratio 2019 3,73
EV / Sales 2018 1,56x
EV / Sales 2019 1,59x
Capitalization 7 256 M
Chart PG&E CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PG&E Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PG&E CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 17,9 $
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John R. Simon Chief Executive Officer
Richard C. Kelly Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Jason P. Wells Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard A. Meserve Independent Director
Barbara L. Rambo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PG&E CORPORATION-41.09%7 256
DUKE ENERGY CORP-0.78%61 044
IBERDROLA1.74%53 449
DOMINION ENERGY-4.32%53 339
SOUTHERN COMPANY7.99%48 955
EXELON CORPORATION2.33%44 676
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.