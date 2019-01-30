PG&E : Time to Prepare! Weather System Heading Toward Northern and Central California

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) meteorologists are forecasting
that the next series of winter storms will impact Northern and Central
California today through the weekend.
Forecast models indicate a series of weather systems will move into the
state beginning Wednesday, the strongest of which is expected between
Friday and Sunday, producing breezy to gusty southerly winds late Friday
evening into Saturday in northern Sacramento Valley and along the coast.
Colder conditions could bring lower snow levels along the Sierra on
Sunday.
“As the next winter storm approaches our service area, we want to remind
Californians that this wet and windy weather can create hazardous
conditions, particularly on the roads. We encourage our customers to
drive safely and also have a personal or family preparedness plan in
place in case of an emergency,” said PG&E senior meteorologist Evan
Duffey.
PG&E’s
meteorology team has developed a Storm Outage Prediction Model that
incorporates real-time weather forecasts, historic data and system
knowledge to accurately show where and when storm impacts will be most
severe. This model enables the company to pre-stage crews and equipment
as storms approach to enable rapid response to outages.
Safety reminders
-
If you see a downed power line, assume it is energized and extremely
dangerous. Do not touch or try to move it—and keep yourself and others
away. If you see damaged power lines or electrical equipment, call 911
immediately and then notify PG&E at 1-800-743-5002.
-
If a power line falls across a car that you're in, stay in the car. If
you must get out of the car due to a fire or other immediate
life-threatening situation, do your best to jump clear of the car and
land on both feet. Be sure that no part of your body is touching the
car when your feet touch the ground.
-
During a power outage, use battery-operated flashlights, and not
candles, due to the risk of fire. If you must use candles, keep them
away from drapes, lampshades and small children. Do not leave candles
unattended.
-
Don't use grills or other outdoor appliances or equipment indoors for
space heating or cooking, as these devices may omit carbon monoxide.
Customers with generators should make sure they are properly installed
by a licensed electrician. Improperly installed generators pose a
significant danger to crews working on power lines. Operate your
generator outside. Never operate it inside a building or garage.
-
If you experience an outage, unplug or turn off all electrical
appliances to avoid overloading circuits and to prevent fire hazards
when power is restored. Simply leave a single lamp on to alert you
when power returns. Turn your appliances back on one at a time when
conditions return to normal.
-
Check and restock your emergency kits with flashlights, batteries,
bottled water, non-perishable foods, medicines, etc. Also, ensure a
portable, battery-operated radio, TV or NOAA radio is on hand.
-
If you are driving and encounter emergency vehicles with activated
lights and sirens, remember to move over, it's the law in California.
Outage information
For more information about outages and ways to prepare and stay safe
during the storm, please visit www.pge.com/stormsafety.
If outages occur, customers can find details and information on
restoration by:
-
Clicking onto www.pge.com/outages
and signing up for outage alerts via text, email or phone
-
Following PG&E on social media for updates
-
Calling PG&E’s outage information line at 1-800-743-5002.
