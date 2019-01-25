Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PG&E Corporation    PCG

PG&E CORPORATION (PCG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PG&E : Timely trade in PG&E Corp options reaps millions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/25/2019 | 09:08am EST
FILE PHOTO: A PG&E truck carrying an American Flag drives past PG&E repair trucks in Paradise

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A well-timed trade in the options on PG&E Corp reaped a massive paper profit on Thursday after the electric utility's shares soared following a state regulator clearing the company from any responsibilities related to the 2017 Tubbs wildfire.

PG&E shares soared 75 percent after the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) on Thursday cleared the company of the Tubbs Fire in 2017, saying the blaze was caused by a private electrical system close to a residential structure.

Minutes before the shares jumped, an unnamed trader paid $200,000 for 10,000 call contracts betting on the shares rising above $12 by Feb. 8. PG&E Corp shares were at $7.34 at that time.

Buying a call conveys the right to purchase shares at a fixed price in the future.

With the shares jumping to $13.95, the value of these contracts on paper rocketed to $3.7 million.

The trades took place at 2:39 p.m. EST, according to options analytics firm Trade Alert data. The news release on the Tubbs fire was issued at about 3:10 p.m. EST, according to CAL FIRE spokesman Scott McLean.

"Even if it was just a lotto ticket trade, it's an extreme case of leverage paying off," said Henry Schwartz, president of Trade Alert in New York.

On Wednesday, another 10,000 call contracts betting on PG&E Corp shares rising above $10 by Feb. 1 were bought for $300,000. By the close of trading on Thursday, on paper these contracts were worth $4.7 million.

The two trades are likely to have been made by the same trader, Schwartz said, adding that they are likely to invite regulators' scrutiny.

Options activity has been known to spike before the public announcement of deals and other news that tends to move stock prices, and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has in the past announced enforcement action for alleged insider trading involving options.

(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PG&E CORPORATION
09:32aPG&E : Thinking about buying stock in Canopy Growth Corp, Cronos Group, The Meet..
PR
09:08aPG&E : Timely trade in PG&E Corp options reaps millions
RE
02:48aPG&E : Hedge Fund Pushes To Replace Entire Board at PG&E
DJ
02:48aPG&E : California Clears PG&E In '17 Fire; Stock Jumps
DJ
02:04aPG&E : Fire report could complicate PG&E bankruptcy decision
AQ
01/24EXPERTS : PG&E bankruptcy likely despite positive fire report
AQ
01/24PG&E : Shares Jump After California Clears Company in 2017 Blaze -- Update
DJ
01/24PG&E : Shares Lower After Hours Following Big Gains in Thursday's Regular Sessio..
DJ
01/24PG&E : BlueMountain Seeks to Replace PG&E's Board -- Update
DJ
01/24PG&E : Closes Up 74.59%, Largest Percent Increase on Record -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 17 268 M
EBIT 2018 3 262 M
Net income 2018 293 M
Debt 2018 19 811 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 11,47
P/E ratio 2019 3,58
EV / Sales 2018 1,57x
EV / Sales 2019 1,59x
Capitalization 7 236 M
Chart PG&E CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PG&E Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PG&E CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 17,2 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John R. Simon Chief Executive Officer
Richard C. Kelly Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Jason P. Wells Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard A. Meserve Independent Director
Barbara L. Rambo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PG&E CORPORATION-66.36%7 236
DUKE ENERGY CORP0.46%61 806
IBERDROLA1.37%52 671
DOMINION ENERGY-3.26%51 992
SOUTHERN COMPANY9.20%49 346
EXELON CORPORATION4.12%45 411
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.