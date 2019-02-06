PG&E : To Reduce Wildfires, PG&E to Pull Plug on Customers

By Katherine Blunt

PG&E Corp. may black out a larger swath of its California service area during wildfire conditions as it tries to limit the risk of its equipment starting deadly blazes.

The state's largest utility, which filed for bankruptcy last week amid escalating wildfire-liability costs it pegged at as much as $30 billion, disclosed the plans to potentially shut off power to more areas as part of a wildfire-mitigation plan it filed Wednesday with state regulators.

The company, which provides electricity and natural gas to 16 million Californians, said as many as 5.4 million customers could be affected by the so-called public-safety power shutoffs, up from 570,000 today.

PG&E also plans to substantially expand its tree-clearing practices, beef up inspections of its equipment and install more weather stations and cameras for earlier risk detection, as part of a broader approach to risk management in the wake of wildfires that swept the state in 2017 and 2018.

The expansion of its power-shutoff program marks perhaps the most dramatic change for the company, which pre-emptively shut off its customers' power for the first time in its history just last year.

"Proactively turning off power is a highly complex issue with significant public-safety risks on both sides -- all of which need to be carefully considered and addressed," Michael Lewis, the company's senior vice president of electric operations, said in a statement. "We will only turn off power for public safety and only as a last resort to keep our customers and communities safe."

After first shutting off power in October as high winds swept Northern California, PG&E considered doing so again before the Camp Fire, which killed 86 people in November, but it ultimately decided that conditions didn't warrant such measures.

The company's safety record has faced additional scrutiny after state investigators found its equipment helped spark more than a dozen California wildfires in recent years. State fire inspectors are still working to determine the cause of the Camp Fire, but the company disclosed that some of its equipment malfunctioned in the area shortly before the fire ignited.

PG&E filed its mitigation plan Wednesday as required by a recently enacted state law that asked all of the state's investor-owned utilities to detail how they intend to reduce wildfire risk -- a risk already exacerbated by drought and climate change. The California Public Utilities Commission will review the proposals in the coming weeks.

PG&E's filing comes as a federal judge, to ensure safety, is threatening to require the company to proactively turn off power in high-risk areas during wildfire season, reinspect its grid and remove all trees that could fall into its power lines.

U.S. District Judge William Alsup is overseeing a case in which PG&E was convicted of safety violations and placed on federal probation following a 2010 natural-gas pipeline explosion that killed eight people.

During a contentious hearing last week, he expressed frustration with the company's response to wildfires and found it to be in violation of the probation because it didn't adequately communicate with its probation supervisors about a legal settlement related to a 2017 California wildfire.

"There is one very clear-cut pattern here, and that's that PG&E is starting these fires," Judge Alsup said during last week's hearing. "Can't we have electricity that's delivered safely in this state?"

He said he would reserve judgment on whether to force the company to take stronger actions until after the company filed its wildfire-mitigation plan with state regulators.

Write to Katherine Blunt at Katherine.Blunt@wsj.com