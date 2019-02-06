Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PG&E Corporation    PCG

PG&E CORPORATION (PCG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PG&E : To Reduce Wildfires, PG&E to Pull Plug on Customers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2019 | 11:13pm EST

By Katherine Blunt

PG&E Corp. may black out a larger swath of its California service area during wildfire conditions as it tries to limit the risk of its equipment starting deadly blazes.

The state's largest utility, which filed for bankruptcy last week amid escalating wildfire-liability costs it pegged at as much as $30 billion, disclosed the plans to potentially shut off power to more areas as part of a wildfire-mitigation plan it filed Wednesday with state regulators.

The company, which provides electricity and natural gas to 16 million Californians, said as many as 5.4 million customers could be affected by the so-called public-safety power shutoffs, up from 570,000 today.

PG&E also plans to substantially expand its tree-clearing practices, beef up inspections of its equipment and install more weather stations and cameras for earlier risk detection, as part of a broader approach to risk management in the wake of wildfires that swept the state in 2017 and 2018.

The expansion of its power-shutoff program marks perhaps the most dramatic change for the company, which pre-emptively shut off its customers' power for the first time in its history just last year.

"Proactively turning off power is a highly complex issue with significant public-safety risks on both sides -- all of which need to be carefully considered and addressed," Michael Lewis, the company's senior vice president of electric operations, said in a statement. "We will only turn off power for public safety and only as a last resort to keep our customers and communities safe."

After first shutting off power in October as high winds swept Northern California, PG&E considered doing so again before the Camp Fire, which killed 86 people in November, but it ultimately decided that conditions didn't warrant such measures.

The company's safety record has faced additional scrutiny after state investigators found its equipment helped spark more than a dozen California wildfires in recent years. State fire inspectors are still working to determine the cause of the Camp Fire, but the company disclosed that some of its equipment malfunctioned in the area shortly before the fire ignited.

PG&E filed its mitigation plan Wednesday as required by a recently enacted state law that asked all of the state's investor-owned utilities to detail how they intend to reduce wildfire risk -- a risk already exacerbated by drought and climate change. The California Public Utilities Commission will review the proposals in the coming weeks.

PG&E's filing comes as a federal judge, to ensure safety, is threatening to require the company to proactively turn off power in high-risk areas during wildfire season, reinspect its grid and remove all trees that could fall into its power lines.

U.S. District Judge William Alsup is overseeing a case in which PG&E was convicted of safety violations and placed on federal probation following a 2010 natural-gas pipeline explosion that killed eight people.

During a contentious hearing last week, he expressed frustration with the company's response to wildfires and found it to be in violation of the probation because it didn't adequately communicate with its probation supervisors about a legal settlement related to a 2017 California wildfire.

"There is one very clear-cut pattern here, and that's that PG&E is starting these fires," Judge Alsup said during last week's hearing. "Can't we have electricity that's delivered safely in this state?"

He said he would reserve judgment on whether to force the company to take stronger actions until after the company filed its wildfire-mitigation plan with state regulators.

Write to Katherine Blunt at Katherine.Blunt@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PG&E CORPORATION -2.91% 13.67 Delayed Quote.-42.44%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PG&E CORPORATION
11:13pPG&E : To Reduce Wildfires, PG&E to Pull Plug on Customers
DJ
10:05pPG&E : California utility PG&E vows more power shutdowns to prevent wildfire
RE
09:38pTHE LATEST : Activists object to PG&E reliance on blackouts
AQ
06:29pPG&E : Submits 2019 Wildfire Safety Plan; With Additional Safety Precautions and..
BU
02/04PG&E : Receives Court Approval of 'First Day' Motions to Support Normal Business..
AQ
02/04BEST'S BRIEFING : Specialty Insurers' Exposures to PG&E Bankruptcy Are Within Ri..
AQ
02/01PG&E : Embattled California utility spent most for 2018 lobbying
AQ
02/01PACIFIC GAS & ELECTRIC CO : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation..
AQ
02/01PG&E CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Fin..
AQ
02/01PG&E : Receives Court Approval of "First Day" Motions to Support Normal Business..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 17 395 M
EBIT 2018 3 251 M
Net income 2018 289 M
Debt 2018 19 722 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 11,64
P/E ratio 2019 3,71
EV / Sales 2018 1,55x
EV / Sales 2019 1,58x
Capitalization 7 303 M
Chart PG&E CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PG&E Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PG&E CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 17,9 $
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John R. Simon Chief Executive Officer
Richard C. Kelly Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Jason P. Wells Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard A. Meserve Independent Director
Barbara L. Rambo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PG&E CORPORATION-42.44%7 303
DUKE ENERGY CORP2.55%63 090
DOMINION ENERGY0.66%55 855
IBERDROLA3.22%53 735
SOUTHERN COMPANY10.52%50 138
EXELON CORPORATION4.86%45 730
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.