PG&E : Trading Lower After WSJ Reports Company Knew of Utility Line Threats

07/10/2019 | 01:56pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

Shares of California power utility PG&E Corp. (PCG) are trading lower Wednesday afternoon, giving up gains from earlier in the session, after The Wall Street Journal reported that the company was aware for years that its high-voltage power lines had the potential to spark fires.

At 1:32 p.m. ET, the company's shares had lost 3.31%, trading at $21.16. Shares opened the day's trading at $22.15 and had traded as high as $22.32 in the session.

The failure of a century-old transmission line last year sparked a wildfire that killed 85 people, the WSJ said.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
PG&E CORPORATION -3.08% 21.27 -8.51%
