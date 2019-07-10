PG&E : Trading Lower After WSJ Reports Company Knew of Utility Line Threats

By Stephen Nakrosis



Shares of California power utility PG&E Corp. (PCG) are trading lower Wednesday afternoon, giving up gains from earlier in the session, after The Wall Street Journal reported that the company was aware for years that its high-voltage power lines had the potential to spark fires.

At 1:32 p.m. ET, the company's shares had lost 3.31%, trading at $21.16. Shares opened the day's trading at $22.15 and had traded as high as $22.32 in the session.

The failure of a century-old transmission line last year sparked a wildfire that killed 85 people, the WSJ said.

