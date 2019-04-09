Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PG&E Corporation    PCG

PG&E CORPORATION

(PCG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PG&E : U.S. judge defers hearing on PG&E $350 million bonus plan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/09/2019 | 05:02pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: PG&E crew work on power lines to repair damage caused by the Camp Fire in Paradise,

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - A U.S. bankruptcy judge on Tuesday deferred a ruling on whether to approve or reject a motion by PG&E Corp to pay up to $350 million in bonuses to 10,000 employees after the power producer said the plan excluded senior executives and would help it fight devastating wildfires.

Judge Dennis Montali of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in San Francisco set April 23 for the next hearing. The judge said he wants more details about how the plan would work.

PG&E shares rose 0.4% to $18.90 in after-hours trading.

The plan covers 2019 and takes the place of a previously proposed 2018 bonus program for some 14,000 employees that PG&E scuttled after criticism from wildfire victims and their lawyers. The U.S. Trustee, the government's bankruptcy watchdog, had also objected to the new plan, saying it did not make clear insiders are excluded and expressing concern about its cost.

San Francisco-based PG&E sought Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January facing the prospect of potentially billions of dollars in liabilities stemming from wildfires in California in recent years linked or suspected to be linked to its equipment.

The investor-owned power provider has said it expects its equipment will be found to have caused November's Camp Fire, California's deadliest and most destructive wildfire. The blaze killed 86 people and destroyed the town of Paradise.

Half of the plan's formula for calculating bonuses is pegged to how well employees help PG&E meet safety goals like clearing trees and branches around power lines to avert contact that triggers wildfires.

(Reporting by Jim Christie; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PG&E CORPORATION
05:02pPG&E : U.S. judge defers hearing on PG&E $350 million bonus plan
RE
11:04aPG&E Among Utilities Cited for Failing to Protect Against Cyber and Physical ..
DJ
04/05PG&E CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of..
AQ
04/05PACIFIC GAS & ELECTRIC CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendment..
AQ
04/05MALTA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : Markets mixed as investors await trade news
AQ
04/05MALTA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : Markets mixed as investors await trade news | Cala..
AQ
04/05PG&E : Names New CEO, Board Members
AQ
04/04PG&E : Additional Proxy Soliciting Materials - Non-Management (definitive)
PU
04/04PG&E : Recruits New Chief From the TVA
DJ
04/03PG&E : Chooses TVA Head as Next CEO
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 17 702 M
EBIT 2019 3 143 M
Net income 2019 1 729 M
Debt 2019 22 626 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 5,70
P/E ratio 2020 4,61
EV / Sales 2019 1,86x
EV / Sales 2020 1,86x
Capitalization 10 382 M
Chart PG&E CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PG&E Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PG&E CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 21,1 $
Spread / Average Target 7,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John R. Simon Chief Executive Officer
Richard C. Kelly Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Jason P. Wells Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard A. Meserve Independent Director
Barbara L. Rambo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PG&E CORPORATION-18.44%10 382
NEXTERA ENERGY INC8.53%91 028
DUKE ENERGY CORP4.41%65 874
ENEL12.53%64 997
DOMINION ENERGY INC.7.29%61 290
IBERDROLA12.62%58 049
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About