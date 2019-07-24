Log in
PG&E : Updates Timing of 2Q19 Earnings Release

07/24/2019 | 02:40pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

PG&E Corporation (PCG) on Wednesday said it plans to report second-quarter 2019 earnings on or before August 9, 2019.

Earlier this month, the California-based power utility had said it would report earnings on July 26.

The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

PG&E filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy in January, as it faces potential liabilities from its role in sparking wildfires in California.

Last month, the company agreed to pay $1 billion to several California municipalities, counties and other government entities to settle claims related to the wildfires.

The company also said it wouldn't hold a conference call for members of the financial community.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PG&E CORPORATION -1.80% 18.58 Delayed Quote.-25.68%
