PG&E : Updates Timing of 2Q19 Earnings Release

By Stephen Nakrosis



PG&E Corporation (PCG) on Wednesday said it plans to report second-quarter 2019 earnings on or before August 9, 2019.

Earlier this month, the California-based power utility had said it would report earnings on July 26.

The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

PG&E filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy in January, as it faces potential liabilities from its role in sparking wildfires in California.

Last month, the company agreed to pay $1 billion to several California municipalities, counties and other government entities to settle claims related to the wildfires.

The company also said it wouldn't hold a conference call for members of the financial community.

