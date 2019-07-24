Log in
PG&E Corporation

PG&E CORPORATION

(PCG)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PG&E : Updates Timing of 2Q19 Earnings Release -- Update

0
07/24/2019

By Stephen Nakrosis

PG&E Corporation (PCG) on Wednesday said it plans to report second-quarter 2019 earnings on or before August 9, 2019.

Earlier this month, the California-based power utility had said it would report earnings on July 26.

PG&E said, "Given the multiple efforts that are in-flight related to the expeditious resolution of wildfire claims and bankruptcy court proceedings, we are revisiting the earnings disclosure timing, and ... will plan to report formally on or before August 9."

PG&E filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy in January, as it faces potential liabilities from its role in sparking wildfires in California.

Last month, the company agreed to pay $1 billion to several California municipalities, counties and other government entities to settle claims related to the wildfires.

The company also said it wouldn't hold a conference call for members of the financial community.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PG&E CORPORATION 0.00% 18.89 Delayed Quote.-25.68%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 17 465 M
EBIT 2019 3 206 M
Net income 2019 1 336 M
Debt 2019 24 521 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 7,46x
P/E ratio 2020 4,50x
EV / Sales2019 1,98x
EV / Sales2020 2,28x
Capitalization 9 997 M
Chart PG&E CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PG&E Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PG&E CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 23,13  $
Last Close Price 18,89  $
Spread / Highest target 74,7%
Spread / Average Target 22,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John R. Simon Chief Executive Officer
Richard C. Kelly Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Jason P. Wells Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard A. Meserve Independent Director
Barbara L. Rambo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PG&E CORPORATION-25.68%9 997
NEXTERA ENERGY INC19.26%99 283
ENEL24.39%71 158
DUKE ENERGY CORP1.60%63 835
DOMINION ENERGY INC.5.56%60 522
IBERDROLA22.03%60 310
