PG&E : Updates Timing of 2Q19 Earnings Release -- Update

By Stephen Nakrosis



PG&E Corporation (PCG) on Wednesday said it plans to report second-quarter 2019 earnings on or before August 9, 2019.

Earlier this month, the California-based power utility had said it would report earnings on July 26.

PG&E said, "Given the multiple efforts that are in-flight related to the expeditious resolution of wildfire claims and bankruptcy court proceedings, we are revisiting the earnings disclosure timing, and ... will plan to report formally on or before August 9."

PG&E filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy in January, as it faces potential liabilities from its role in sparking wildfires in California.

Last month, the company agreed to pay $1 billion to several California municipalities, counties and other government entities to settle claims related to the wildfires.

The company also said it wouldn't hold a conference call for members of the financial community.

