Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PG&E Corporation    PCG

PG&E CORPORATION

(PCG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PG&E : Utilities Shares Rise; Key PG&E Hearing Wednesday -- Utilities Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/26/2019 | 08:52pm EDT

Shares of power producers rose.

PG&E Corp. has failed to persuade victims of wildfires sparked by its equipment to go along with a $5.5 billion loan, terms of which allow Wall Street banks to start dismantling the company if things go seriously wrong in bankruptcy court. Lenders had offered concessions that would give PG&E more time to refinance the loan in the event of a default.

However, papers filed Monday in a San Francisco bankruptcy court say the official committee that represents people who lost loved ones or homes in fires occurring over a span of years isn't satisfied with the concessions.

That means Judge Dennis Montali will have to decide at a court hearing Wednesday whether to approve PG&E's bankruptcy loan, one of the largest in history, over the objections of wildfire victims.

Write to copydesk@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PG&E CORPORATION -1.43% 17.95 Delayed Quote.-23.33%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PG&E CORPORATION
08:52pPG&E : Utilities Shares Rise; Key PG&E Hearing Wednesday -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
04:03pPG&E : Wildfire Victims Continue Challenge to PG&E Bankruptcy Financing
DJ
09:32aPG&E : Option-trading opportunities on Apple Inc., Goldcorp Inc., Mastercard Inc..
PR
03/25PG&E TO CUSTOMERS : Have a Plan for Wet Weather Headed our Way
BU
03/25PG&E : Current report filing
PU
03/25PG&E CORP : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Oth..
AQ
03/25PG&E : Picture Is Grim for PG&E Suppliers
DJ
03/22PG&E bankruptcy threatens major battery storage project
RE
03/22PG&E : March 22, 2019 – CAL FIRE Submission In Response To Court's March 6..
PU
03/22PG&E : March 22, 2019 – Comments Of The CPUC In Response To Second Order T..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 17 799 M
EBIT 2019 3 267 M
Net income 2019 1 838 M
Debt 2019 22 247 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 5,22
P/E ratio 2020 4,28
EV / Sales 2019 1,79x
EV / Sales 2020 1,80x
Capitalization 9 607 M
Chart PG&E CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PG&E Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PG&E CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 20,9 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John R. Simon Chief Executive Officer
Richard C. Kelly Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Jason P. Wells Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard A. Meserve Independent Director
Barbara L. Rambo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PG&E CORPORATION-23.33%9 607
NEXTERA ENERGY INC11.39%92 578
DUKE ENERGY CORP5.18%66 048
ENEL11.42%64 623
DOMINION ENERGY INC.6.27%60 700
IBERDROLA10.72%57 302
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.