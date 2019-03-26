PG&E : Utilities Shares Rise; Key PG&E Hearing Wednesday -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers rose.

PG&E Corp. has failed to persuade victims of wildfires sparked by its equipment to go along with a $5.5 billion loan, terms of which allow Wall Street banks to start dismantling the company if things go seriously wrong in bankruptcy court. Lenders had offered concessions that would give PG&E more time to refinance the loan in the event of a default.

However, papers filed Monday in a San Francisco bankruptcy court say the official committee that represents people who lost loved ones or homes in fires occurring over a span of years isn't satisfied with the concessions.

That means Judge Dennis Montali will have to decide at a court hearing Wednesday whether to approve PG&E's bankruptcy loan, one of the largest in history, over the objections of wildfire victims.

