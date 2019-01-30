PG&E : Violated Probation, Federal Judge Says in Heated Hearing

By Katherine Blunt and Russell Gold

SAN FRANCISCO -- U. S. District Judge William Alsup found PG&E Corp. in violation of its criminal probation in a testy hearing Wednesday in which he questioned the company's honesty and commitment to safe operations.

Judge Alsup oversees a case in which PG&E was convicted and placed on federal probation for safety violations following a 2010 natural gas pipeline explosion that killed eight people. On Wednesday, he concluded that the company had violated the terms of that probation by not communicating with its probation supervisors about a legal settlement related to a 2017 California wildfire.

It isn't clear what punishment Judge Alsup will hand down for the violation, but he did say the sentencing will be at a later date. In filings, he has suggested requiring the company to increase its wildfire-prevention efforts -- such as tree trimming and forcing it to shut off power lines during periods of high fire risk -- until more safety efforts are completed.

"There is one very clear-cut pattern here, and that's that PG&E is starting these fires," Judge Alsup said. "Can't we have electricity that's delivered safely in this state?"

The judge's decision, which came during a contentious hearing in which he lashed out at PG&E and raised doubts about its efforts to improve safety, threatens to complicate the already substantial problems the company faces. PG&E filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Tuesday, citing massive liabilities from California wildfires that it said could top $30 billion.

Earlier this month, Geisha Williams resigned as PG&E's chief executive and the vice chairman of the board stepped down, as did three top executives in the electric division.

State investigators have concluded that PG&E equipment helped start 18 fires during a deadly swarm of wildfires in 2017.

The company's troubles escalated last November when a wildfire burned down the town of Paradise, Calif., killing 86 people. Although the cause of the fire has not been determined, a PG&E transmission line reported problems a few minutes before a fire was spotted near the line.

Judge Alsup demonstrated growing impatience with the company during the hearing and sharply questioned PG&E's lawyers.

"What are you specifically going to do in 2019 to avoid a repeat of what happened in the last two years?" he asked PG&E lawyers at one point.

At another point, Judge Alsup said he doubted that PG&E has made safety its top priority. "It's not really true. Safety is not your No. 1 thing, " he said.

PG&E attorneys responded that the company was focusing on trimming the trees it determined to be at the highest risk of hitting a power line, among other measures.

"We readily accept the proposition that more needs to be done to address these issues," said PG&E lawyer Kevin Orsini.

The probation case before Judge Alsup stems from a 2010 PG&E natural-gas pipeline explosion in San Bruno, Calif. A jury in 2016 found the company guilty of six felonies, including violating federal pipeline safety standards and obstructing a National Transportation Security Board investigation.

At the time, the penalty imposed on the company included five years' probation, a $3 million fine and 10,000 hours of community service. The court also assigned a federal monitor to oversee the company's gas operations. After a series of fires in Napa and Sonoma counties in 2017, the court expanded the monitor's role to review the safety operations of PG&E's electrical system

