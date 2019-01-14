PG&E : Was a Hedge-Fund Darling. That Bet Flopped. -- Update

By Juliet Chung and Nicole Friedman

Utilities have long been considered ultrasafe bets. Some of Wall Street's biggest investors are now learning that isn't always true.

The Baupost Group LLC, Viking Global Investors LP and BlueMountain Capital Management LLC were among the hedge funds that snapped up shares of PG&E Corp. during the third quarter of 2018, just before the deadliest fire in California history triggered an existential crisis for the state's largest utility.

That crisis entered a new phase Monday when PG&E said that it intends to seek bankruptcy protection in about two weeks, sending its shares down nearly 50%. Shares had already fallen by more than 60%, with bonds down roughly 19%, since Nov. 8 due to concerns PG&E would be found liable for the blaze. The price of PG&E bonds due in 2034 fell about 6% Monday, according to MarketAxess.

The insolvency of PG&E poses new peril to equity holders, who are typically wiped out in a bankruptcy. In recent weeks, some funds have exited their losing trades, while others continue to buy or look for other ways to profit, said people familiar with the matter. Seth Klarman's $30 billion Baupost, which posted a loss on its PG&E position last year, has spoken to several insurance companies about potentially buying their claims against PG&E, said people familiar with the hedge fund. Some hedge funds on Monday bought PG&E bonds, betting that an eventual bankruptcy settlement would pay bondholders in full.

The bad equity bets on PG&E reinforce the notion that no industry is insulated from unexpected volatility that can create huge losses for investors.

Utilities are typically favored by individual investors seeking safe, dividend-producing stocks. A string of fires in California starting in 2017 challenged that assumption as the infernos devastated communities and killed dozens. PG&E suspended dividend payments in December 2017.

Unlike in most states, California utilities can be found liable if their equipment contributed to a fire, regardless of negligence.

This isn't the first time PG&E has caused volatility for shareholders. PG&E's utility unit filed for bankruptcy in April 2001 following an electricity crisis in California. Its share price fell below $7 but later recovered.

Some hedge funds began buying into PG&E in late 2017. By the third quarter of 2018 -- the most recent quarter for which such data is available -- PG&E was one of the hedge-fund industry's most widely held stocks. About 19% of PG&E stock was held by hedge funds at the end of the third quarter, up from 3.4% a year earlier, according to FactSet.

Discussions about PG&E became a fixture of "idea dinners," where hedge-fund managers discuss companies and markets, traders said. Many of the funds were betting on possible legislative and regulatory action that could limit PG&E's wildfire liability, they said. Some viewed the risk of another major wildfire in 2018 as low or believed the state would bail out the utility if a major blaze occurred, traders said.

Citigroup Inc. and political analysis firms Capstone LLC and Washington Analysis LLC organized trips to northern California for clients to meet with legislators and former regulators, said people familiar with the matter. Hedge funds and other investment firms say such meetings can be informative, for example by providing a glimpse into how decision makers think.

"The regulators were getting involved, the legislators were going to get involved, and so we got involved," Washington Analysis President Leslie Alperstein said. The firm typically doesn't focus on utility companies.

The bets came under pressure in recent months as PG&E shares swung wildly. When a California Public Utilities Commission official said on a conference call hosted by Bank of America Corp. in November that the agency doesn't want PG&E to go bankrupt, shares soared. Last week, the stock plunged 28% due to credit downgrades and continued uncertainty.

Some big investors, like Viking, exited their PG&E positions at a loss before Monday's bankruptcy announcement, according to people familiar with the matter.

Baupost has remained active on PG&E. Its interest in potentially buying insurers' claims against PG&E could offset its soured bet on the utility's shares. The Boston hedge fund last year bought CSAA Insurance Group's claims to recover from PG&E roughly $1 billion CSAA has paid out to policyholders following wildfires in 2017, said people familiar with the transaction. Baupost paid up to 35 cents on the dollar, some of the people said. AAA insurer CSAA said it sold its 2017 wildfire claims to an investment-management firm without naming the firm.

Other firms kept buying shares prior to Monday's announcement. A BlueMountain spokesman said the firm increased its position in the fourth quarter. The $19 billion multistrategy firm lost money on PG&E last year but thinks the company's wildfire liabilities will ultimately prove far smaller than analysts believe, said people familiar with the firm.

Knighthead Capital Management LLC, a $3 billion investor that specializes in distressed assets, lost money on PG&E last year when it removed a hedge on its stock position, said people familiar with the fund. It has bought this year as share prices slumped further, one of the people said.

Most investors holding PG&E stock before Monday were betting that California lawmakers and regulators would take action, analysts said. PG&E said Monday that state assistance would take years. California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday said he would work with state lawmakers "throughout the months ahead" on "a solution" but didn't say he would try to prevent a bankruptcy filing.

One small hedge fund said it has made a paper profit off PG&E: Livermore Capital, a hedge fund outside of Chicago that manages less than $100 million, bet against PG&E's stock price in the latest quarter when it was trading in the $20-range and added to its short position recently, partly because of downgrades to the company's credit last week, said founder David Neuhauser.

"November got me digging," Mr. Neuhauser said of the fire that started on Nov. 8 and the questions it raised about PG&E's liability. "The key is being nimble, and sometime you just got to go with instinct."

--Sam Goldfarb contributed to this article.

Write to Juliet Chung at juliet.chung@wsj.com and Nicole Friedman at nicole.friedman@wsj.com