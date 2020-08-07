Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PG&E Corporation    PCG

PG&E CORPORATION

(PCG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PG&E : When Back to School Means Stay at Home, Saving Energy and Money Helps Make the Grade

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/07/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

PG&E Offers Programs, Tools and Tips to Benefit Customers with Students Distance Learning

The back-to-school routine has never looked more different this year with kids staying home on computers and tablets due to distance learning mandates. Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) reminds customers about programs and tips available to help save energy and money.

Back-to-School (at Home) Energy Saving Programs and Tools

  • Energy Saving Programs: PG&E third-party programs offer a range of services to support energy efficiency needs and help customers save money. Some are offered at no-cost and there are programs available to owners and renters. To learn more visit https://www.pge.com/partnerprogram
  • PG&E’s Marketplace: compare and shop for energy-efficient appliances and electronics to reduce electric costs and find the right model to meet specific household energy needs. To learn more visit marketplace.pge.com
  • Smart thermostat rebates of up to $100 are available for qualifying products when replacing a current thermostat with a smart device. The new device can save up to $390 on cooling and heating costs as well as increase comfort. To learn more visit www.pge.com/smartthermostats

Back-to-School (at Home) Energy Saving Tips

  • Plugging electronics into a power strip provides a convenient “turn-on/turn-off” point, so products are only on when in use. Unplug computers, appliances and equipment when not using them.
  • Adjust the display on the television. Bright display modes are often unnecessary for homes and use a considerable amount of energy.
  • If you turn your ceiling fan on when using the air conditioner, you can raise your thermostat about 4°F to save on cooling costs with no reduction in comfort. Turn off fans and lights when you leave the room. Fans cool you, not the room.
  • Minimize the number of times the refrigerator is open and don’t leave the door open for prolonged periods of time. The average refrigerator is opened 33 times a day (and much more if you have teenagers at home).

PG&E understands that changes to energy bills can be difficult for customers and knows that energy usage increases during the summer for those who use air conditioning. Beyond that, during this public health crisis, PG&E knows many of our customers may face uncertainty and financial instability due to school and childcare closures, job loss and other economic impacts.

PG&E offers a variety of financial assistance programs to low-income customers, including those who recently lost their jobs and are receiving unemployment benefits. Our assistance programs include California Alternative Rates for Energy (CARE), the Family Electric Rate Assistance (FERA) program, the Low Income Home Energy Assistance (LIHEAP) program and payment plans.

PG&E customers also have multiple rate plan options and can view a personalized rate plan comparison at pge.com to help determine if there is a more appropriate rate plan for their household.

As the communities we serve continue to respond to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, we want our customers to know PG&E is committed to providing safe, reliable and affordable energy, and that we are continuously looking for additional ways to help during these challenging times.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is one of the largest combined natural gas and electric energy companies in the United States. Based in San Francisco, with more than 23,000 employees, the company delivers some of the nation's cleanest energy to 16 million people in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on PG&E CORPORATION
12:01pPG&E : When Back to School Means Stay at Home, Saving Energy and Money Helps Mak..
BU
08/06PG&E : Conducts Drills for Public Safety Power Shutoff Response with Helicopters..
BU
08/04PG&E : Launches New Financial Assistance Pilot for Eligible Customers Installing..
BU
08/04PACIFIC GAS & ELECTRIC CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08/04PG&E CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08/03PACIFIC GAS & ELECTRIC CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
08/03PG&E CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07/30PG&E Tesla Break Ground on Landmark Battery Energy Storage System
AQ
07/30PG&E : PACIFIC GAS & ELECTRIC CO MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCI..
AQ
07/30PG&E : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS O..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 18 465 M - -
Net income 2020 -1 587 M - -
Net Debt 2020 29 866 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -6,55x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 17 667 M 17 667 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,57x
EV / Sales 2021 2,90x
Nbr of Employees 23 000
Free-Float 75,0%
Chart PG&E CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PG&E Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PG&E CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 12,27 $
Last Close Price 9,10 $
Spread / Highest target 64,8%
Spread / Average Target 34,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Lloyd Smith Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert C. Flexon Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Jason P. Wells Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Cheryl F. Campbell Independent Director
John M. Woolard Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PG&E CORPORATION-16.28%17 667
NEXTERA ENERGY16.79%138 477
ENEL S.P.A.9.30%93 078
IBERDROLA18.19%80 199
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-3.85%66 830
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-7.67%61 882
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group