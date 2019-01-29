PG&E : Wildfires Drove PG&E to Bankruptcy, Where Utility Must Change to Survive

By Russell Gold and Katherine Blunt

PG&E Corp. on Tuesday became the largest public company to file for bankruptcy in the U.S. in the past decade as mounting liabilities from its role in triggering California wildfires pushed the utility over the brink.

When it emerges from what is expected to be a long and complex chapter 11 reorganization, it's likely to be a very different business -- no longer the sprawling provider of natural gas and electric service to 16 million Californians.

While wildfire liabilities that PG&E pegged at more than $30 billion were the main factor behind its bankruptcy filing, the San Francisco-based company faces far broader challenges. Long a utility accustomed to having a monopoly, in the future it will have to cater to customers who have other ways to meet their power needs.

The traditional business model of electric utilities is under siege as homeowners, corporations and new community groups seek to generate or purchase power for themselves, a trend that is particularly advanced in California. All the while, PG&E has become deeply intertwined with California's renewable energy and carbon-reduction goals, requiring it to sign expensive long-term contracts while also facing political pressure to keep rates from rising too fast.

"Wildfires were the tipping point, but PG&E had challenges beyond that going into bankruptcy," said Tony Clark, a former commissioner at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

Given those business hurdles, and the significant wildfire-related financial issues the company faces, all options are going to be on the table in a bankruptcy proceeding, experts say. The possibilities include breaking up the company, selling off its natural-gas business or shedding some of its more than 100 hydroelectric dams. San Francisco and other cities have also said they want to explore running their own utilities in what has been PG&E territory.

PG&E said in a court filing on Tuesday that about 39% of its customer demand for power has migrated away in the past several years and is now served by other retailers. The amount of rooftop solar in its service area is also up more than threefold since 2010. The company still furnishes bulk power and maintains the power grid, but the result is that it is "providing less electricity to fewer customers." If it has to raise rates to address its liabilities, that trend could accelerate.

The utility's bankruptcy filing is expected to be one of the most complicated corporate-reorganization cases in years. The company, which says there will be no interruption in gas and electric service, listed assets of $71.4 billion and $51.7 billion in liabilities. This makes it the sixth-largest U.S. corporate bankruptcy ever, according to New Generation Research's BankruptcyData, and the largest since commercial lender CIT Group in 2009.

The case will involve federal and state regulators, fire victims and their lawyers, shareholders, debtholders and wholesale power providers. The company said earlier this month it faces more than 750 civil actions on behalf of 5,600 fire victims alleging damages from wildfires sparked by PG&E power lines.

Even though PG&E was recently cleared of responsibility for a large 2017 fire, California investigators have determined that its lines started 18 other wildfires in October 2017 that burned nearly 200,000 acres and killed 22 people. California law makes utilities liable for damages from wildfires started by their equipment, even if they weren't negligent. Investigators are still looking into what started the 2018 Camp Fire, which swept through the Northern California town of Paradise and killed 86 people.

In paying off wildfire claims, PG&E may be forced to raise rates, reduce service or both -- accelerating the loss of demand.

"If the liability is anywhere close to the $30 billion estimate, they will lose market share tremendously because customers can in essence walk, especially the commercial and industrial customers," said Terry Boston, the former chief executive of PJM, the power grid that serves parts of 13 states from Virginia to Illinois.

Ari Peskoe, director of Harvard Law School's electricity law initiative, said the changing nature of PG&E's customer base mirrors broader challenges to the monopolistic business model many U.S. utilities have enjoyed for decades.

"There's a larger issue at hand regarding how utilities are coping with new technology," Mr. Peskoe said. "Maybe this is an opportunity for the industry to think about this differently."

PG&E said in the bankruptcy filing that it wants the ability to end hundreds of long-term power contracts with wind and solar farms, a move that could hurt the nation's renewable-energy industry. PG&E has $42 billion in contractual commitments to buy electricity, more than half for wind and solar power to meet California's aggressive renewable-energy goals. NextEra Energy Inc., a Florida utility with a large renewable-power-generation business has asked the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to assert jurisdiction over these contracts. The commission ruled last week that it would review the matter alongside the bankruptcy judge.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has also expressed worries about the potential cancellation of the contracts, which could hurt the state's ability to meet aggressive goals to cut greenhouse-gas emissions and combat climate change.

"My administration will continue working to ensure that Californians have access to safe, reliable and affordable service, that victims and employees are treated fairly, and that California continues to make forward progress on our climate change goals," the governor said in a statement Tuesday.

State Assemblyman Chris Holden said in an interview that he wants the California Public Utilities Commission, in its review of the restructuring plan, to prioritize fire victims and ratepayers, while also letting renewable-energy developers know that California remains "a viable place to invest and do business" as it pursues decarbonization goals.

The bankruptcy filing caps a tumultuous month for PG&E. Geisha Williams resigned as chief executive just hours before the company announced in mid-January its intent to seek bankruptcy protection. Three executives within the electric division and the vice chairman of the board have all stepped down this month.

John Simon, the company's general counsel since 2017, is serving as interim CEO while the board searches for a new chief and several new directors to reflect an intensified focus on safety.

"Throughout this process, we are fully committed to enhancing our wildfire safety efforts, as well as helping restoration and rebuilding efforts across the communities impacted by the devastating Northern California wildfires," Mr. Simon said Tuesday. "We also intend to work together with our customers, employees and other stakeholders to create a more sustainable foundation for the delivery of safe, reliable and affordable service in the years ahead."

On Tuesday, PG&E said it has appointed James Mesterharm, a managing director at AlixPartners LLP, as its chief restructuring officer. Alix Partners is serving as PG&E's restructuring adviser during the bankruptcy. Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP and Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP are serving as the company's legal counsel, and Lazard is serving as its investment banker.

Regulated utilities rarely file for bankruptcy because they are granted rates calibrated to create a profitable return on their investments. But PG&E's Pacific Gas and Electric Co. utility unit sought that protection between 2001 and 2004 when California experienced an energy crisis, making it the only utility in the state to take that step.

The latest bankruptcy could affect fire victims' ability to recoup losses through litigation claims that will likely be consolidated and handled in bankruptcy court. It also could push up electricity rates for customers, who already pay some of the highest prices in the country.

"There are some bankruptcy cases that get finished very quickly," said Melissa Jacoby, a law professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. "This is just not one of those cases."