PG&E : Will Proactively Turn Off Power for Safety in Portions of Butte, Plumas and Yuba Counties on Saturday

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) confirmed that it will implement a Public Safety Power Shutoff in portions of Butte, Plumas, and Yuba counties today. No other counties will be affected.

PG&E expects to begin turning off power for approximately 10,000 customers at 10 p.m. tonight. Based on the latest weather readings, the company anticipates the period of peak winds will occur from 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, through 8 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6.

Customer impacts will include:

County Customers Cities Butte 10,235 Berry Creek, Brush Creek, Butte Meadows, Butte Valley, Chico, Cohasset, Feather Falls, Forbestown, Forest Ranch, Magalia, Oroville, Paradise, Paradise Pines, Pulga, Stirling City, Yankee Hill Plumas 4 Storrie Yuba 89 Brownsville

PG&E opened its Emergency Operations Center in San Francisco on Friday, Oct. 4, and has been monitoring the weather and the evolving situation.

We are working directly with state and local agencies to help prepare for this safety event.

Weather conditions can change quickly. Out of an abundance of caution, PG&E began providing notice to customers in advance of this safety event through automated phone calls, texts, social media and emails. PG&E will continue to provide early warning notification as well as updates until power is restored.

Customers are encouraged to visit pge.com/pspsupdates for the most up-to-date Public Safety Power Shutoff information, including a link to an address look-up tool where customers can search their address for potential impacts.

Community Resource Centers

To support customers in the potentially affected counties, PG&E will open Community Resource Centers in two locations and one Mobile Resource Center. The Community Resource Centers will open at 8:00 a.m. and remain open during daylight hours only. Restrooms, bottled water, electronic-device charging and air-conditioned seating for up to 100 will be available at these facilities. The centers are located at:

Bird Street School

1421 Bird Street

Oroville,CA 95965

Magalia

14144 Lakeridge Circle

Magalia, CA 95954

Mobile Resource Center – Sprinter Van

Brownsville

Ponderosa Community Center

17103 Ponderosa Way

Brownsville, CA 95919

How our customers can prepare

As part of these preparedness efforts, PG&E is asking customers to:

Update their contact information at pge.com/mywildfirealerts or by calling 1-866-743- 6589 during normal business hours. PG&E will use this information to alert customers through automated calls, texts, and emails, when possible, prior to, and during, a PSPS.

Plan for medical needs like medications that require refrigeration or devices that need power.

Identify backup charging methods for phones and keep hard copies of emergency numbers.

Build or restock your emergency kit with flashlights, fresh batteries, first aid supplies and cash.

Keep in mind elderly family members, younger children and pets. Information and tips including a safety plan checklist are available at pge.com/psps.

Continue to monitor PG&E’s new weather forecasting web page at pge.com/weather which is a dedicated page with weather forecasting information and a daily 7-day PSPS lookahead.

Following the wildfires in 2017 and 2018, some of the changes included in this document are contemplated as additional precautionary measures intended to further reduce future wildfire risk.

