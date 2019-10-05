Log in
PG&E : Will Proactively Turn Off Power for Safety in Portions of Butte, Plumas and Yuba Counties on Saturday

10/05/2019 | 08:44pm EDT

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) confirmed that it will implement a Public Safety Power Shutoff in portions of Butte, Plumas, and Yuba counties today. No other counties will be affected.

PG&E expects to begin turning off power for approximately 10,000 customers at 10 p.m. tonight. Based on the latest weather readings, the company anticipates the period of peak winds will occur from 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, through 8 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6.

Customer impacts will include:

 

County

 

Customers

 

Cities

 

 

Butte

 

10,235

 

Berry Creek, Brush Creek, Butte Meadows, Butte Valley, Chico, Cohasset, Feather Falls, Forbestown, Forest Ranch, Magalia, Oroville, Paradise, Paradise Pines, Pulga, Stirling City, Yankee Hill

 

 

Plumas

 

4

 

Storrie

 

 

Yuba

 

89

 

Brownsville

 

PG&E opened its Emergency Operations Center in San Francisco on Friday, Oct. 4, and has been monitoring the weather and the evolving situation.

We are working directly with state and local agencies to help prepare for this safety event.

Weather conditions can change quickly. Out of an abundance of caution, PG&E began providing notice to customers in advance of this safety event through automated phone calls, texts, social media and emails. PG&E will continue to provide early warning notification as well as updates until power is restored.

Customers are encouraged to visit pge.com/pspsupdates for the most up-to-date Public Safety Power Shutoff information, including a link to an address look-up tool where customers can search their address for potential impacts.

Community Resource Centers

To support customers in the potentially affected counties, PG&E will open Community Resource Centers in two locations and one Mobile Resource Center. The Community Resource Centers will open at 8:00 a.m. and remain open during daylight hours only. Restrooms, bottled water, electronic-device charging and air-conditioned seating for up to 100 will be available at these facilities. The centers are located at:

Bird Street School
1421 Bird Street
Oroville,CA 95965

Magalia
14144 Lakeridge Circle
Magalia, CA 95954

Mobile Resource Center – Sprinter Van

Brownsville
Ponderosa Community Center
17103 Ponderosa Way
Brownsville, CA 95919

How our customers can prepare

As part of these preparedness efforts, PG&E is asking customers to:

  • Update their contact information at pge.com/mywildfirealerts or by calling 1-866-743- 6589 during normal business hours. PG&E will use this information to alert customers through automated calls, texts, and emails, when possible, prior to, and during, a PSPS.
  • Plan for medical needs like medications that require refrigeration or devices that need power.
  • Identify backup charging methods for phones and keep hard copies of emergency numbers.
  • Build or restock your emergency kit with flashlights, fresh batteries, first aid supplies and cash.
  • Keep in mind elderly family members, younger children and pets. Information and tips including a safety plan checklist are available at pge.com/psps.
  • Continue to monitor PG&E’s new weather forecasting web page at pge.com/weather which is a dedicated page with weather forecasting information and a daily 7-day PSPS lookahead.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is one of the largest combined natural gas and electric energy companies in the United States. Based in San Francisco, with more than 20,000 employees, the company delivers some of the nation’s cleanest energy to nearly 16 million people in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit www.pge.com and pge.com/news.

Following the wildfires in 2017 and 2018, some of the changes included in this document are contemplated as additional precautionary measures intended to further reduce future wildfire risk.


© Business Wire 2019
