PG&E : and California Fire Foundation Join Forces to Reduce Wildfire Risk

06/24/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) announced today it has expanded its partnership with the California Fire Foundation (CFF) by providing $1 million for a Wildfire Safety and Preparedness grant. The grant is a continuation of a previous 2018 climate change disaster grant provided by PG&E.

The new 2019 Wildfire Safety and Preparedness grant focuses on providing funding for firefighters and Community/Neighborhood Emergency Response Teams (CERT/NERT) in Northern California, specifically communities identified as extreme or elevated fire risk by the California Public Utilities Commission High Fire-Threat District map.

The funding will support developing fire prevention and safety education programs in high fire-threat communities, focusing on educational resources that are culturally and linguistically appropriate to reach and engage California’s vulnerable and underserved populations. The program goal is to build greater resiliency in high fire-threat communities through resources and education that will benefit current and future generations of residents.

“PG&E is working hard to strengthen our energy system to improve resiliency against disaster. Preventing wildfires and building a more resilient California will take many hands. The California Fire Foundation is a key partner in connecting Northern California fire departments and emergency response groups throughout the region under a unified front to prevent wildfire disasters. We are committed to building on the success of the 2018 grant program with CFF to continue providing much needed support for our local firefighters and emergency response groups,” said Michael Lewis, senior vice president of Electric Operations, PG&E.

The California Fire Foundation, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, aids firefighters, their families and the communities they protect. The Foundation’s Firefighters on Your Side program, also supported by PG&E, provides bilingual fire safety print and video campaigns offering important steps the public can take to stay safe.

With this contribution, CFF will expand its programs by encouraging fire organizations in Northern California to identify needs and apply for grant funding. Applications, which can be found here, must be submitted by July 15, 2019.

“State agencies, fire departments and municipalities throughout California are working tirelessly to put necessary resources in place to prevent future fires. This renewed funding from PG&E will give firefighters and emergency response teams the extra edge needed to engage our communities on fire safety and preserve life,” said Brian K. Rice, Chair of the California Fire Foundation.

PG&E’s community investments in support of its three-pronged approach to climate change—“Respond, Rebuild and Resilience”—includes practicing and improving its disaster preparedness and response, investing in more resilient gas and electric systems and leading the way on reducing greenhouse gas emissions as California works toward a clean, sustainable energy future.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is one of the largest combined natural gas and electric utilities in the United States. Based in San Francisco, with more than 23,000 employees, the company delivers some of the nation’s cleanest energy to nearly 16 million people in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit www.pge.com/ and www.pge.com/en/about/newsroom/index.page.

About California Fire Foundation

The California Fire Foundation, a non-profit 501 (c)(3) organization, provides emotional and financial assistance to families of fallen firefighters, firefighters and the communities they protect. Formed in 1987 by California Professional Firefighters, the California Fire Foundation’s mandate includes an array of survivor and victim assistance projects and community initiatives.


© Business Wire 2019
