PG&E : bond prices fall, spreads widen on bankruptcy plans

01/14/2019 | 10:59am EST

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Bonds of PG&E Corp, owner of the biggest U.S. power utility by number of customers, plunged on Monday after the company said it is preparing to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as it faces liabilities linked to wildfires in California.

Nearly all of PG&E's roughly $18 billion (£13.9 billion) of bonds were trading sharply lower, sending their yields, which move in the opposite direction, to record highs.

The drops were particularly large among its nearest maturities, with bonds maturing in October 2020 <694308GT8=> and May 2021 <694308GV3=> both falling by more than 7 points in price. Their yield spreads, or the measure of the additional yield demanded by investors to hold riskier corporate bonds over safer U.S. Treasury securities, shot to 12.65 and 11.16 percentage points, respectively.

That is significantly higher than the 4.5 percentage point average spread of high-yield notes over Treasuries, according to the relevant ICE BofAML indexes.

PG&E issues are the top four most-traded U.S. corporate bonds on Monday morning according to data from MarketAxess, of which the most actively traded is a $3 billion note coming due in March 2034 <694308GE1=>. Eight of the top 10 most traded belong to PG&E.

(Reporting By Dan Burns and Kate Duguid; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Nick Zieminski)

By Dan Burns and Kate Duguid

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 17 270 M
EBIT 2018 2 895 M
Net income 2018 298 M
Debt 2018 19 803 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 10,54
P/E ratio 2019 4,45
EV / Sales 2018 1,67x
EV / Sales 2019 1,68x
Capitalization 9 123 M
Chart PG&E CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PG&E Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PG&E CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 34,1 $
Spread / Average Target 94%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Geisha J. Williams President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard C. Kelly Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Jason P. Wells Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard A. Meserve Independent Director
Barbara L. Rambo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PG&E CORPORATION-25.94%9 248
DUKE ENERGY CORP-1.96%60 459
DOMINION ENERGY-2.25%54 316
IBERDROLA-1.54%51 867
SOUTHERN COMPANY6.12%46 804
EXELON CORPORATION1.53%43 535
