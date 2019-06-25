Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PG&E Corporation    PCG

PG&E CORPORATION

(PCG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PG&E : bondholders propose bankruptcy exit plan worth up to $30 bln

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/25/2019 | 02:56pm EDT
A PG&E truck carrying an American Flag drives past PG&E repair trucks in Paradise

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - A committee of bondholders of PG&E Corp's utility unit on Tuesday proposed a bankruptcy reorganization plan that would inject up to $30 billion to help the California power provider emerge from Chapter 11 and pay off its liability from wildfires.

In a filing with the U.S. bankruptcy court in San Francisco, the committee, made up of senior unsecured noteholders of Pacific Gas & Electric Co, also sought to terminate the utility's exclusive period for filing a Chapter 11 reorganization plan so the committee may file its own plan. PG&E has until Sept. 29 to file a plan.

PG&E has been too slow to file its own plan and "the need to exit bankruptcy expeditiously is paramount," the committee said in its filing, adding its plan would provide up to $16 billion to compensate all of PG&E's pre-bankruptcy wildfire claims.

The committee's plan would be funded by $18 billion in cash from bondholders in exchange for new common shares in a reorganized company, as well as $2.2 billion in insurance proceeds owed PG&E for wildfire losses.

Bondholders would also provide $4 billion in cash in exchange for new unsecured notes and $5.5 billion would be raised by selling new secured notes to third-party investors.

San Francisco-based PG&E sought Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January in the aftermath of devastating wildfires in Northern California in 2017 and 2018 that left the company anticipating $30 billion in liabilities blamed on its equipment.

The worst of the blazes, November's Camp Fire, leveled the town of Paradise and killed more than 80 people. It was the deadliest and most destructive wildfire of modern times in California.

A spokesman said the committee had no additional comment on the plan beyond its filing.

A spokesman for PG&E in an email to Reuters said the power provider is "committed to working together with our stakeholders through the Chapter 11 process to fairly and expeditiously resolve our liabilities resulting from the 2017 and 2018 Northern California wildfires, develop a more sustainable business model and continue delivering safe and reliable service."

The committee said in its filing that its reorganization plan will provide a "substantial" capital investment to fund improvements in PG&E's electric infrastructure to ensure reliable power service and meet California's renewable energy goals.

The committee also said its plan will provide for a quick exit from bankruptcy for PG&E that maintains an investment-grade rating for the power provider.

The committee's filing did not identify unsecured noteholders that would participate in the plan, but the largest stakeholders in the group include Pacific Investment Management Co LLC, Elliott Management Corp and Davidson Kempner Capital Management.

According to the committee's filing, terms of the plan will not affect PG&E's ratepayers and will provide for a $4 billion contribution to a fund for insuring against utility-related wildfire liabilities that California officials are considering establishing.

Governor Gavin Newsom last week proposed helping utilities create a fund of up to $21 billion to compensate future victims of wildfires sparked by the companies' equipment or employees.

Approval from state lawmakers would be needed to create the fund.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York and Jim Christie in San Francisco; Editing by Matthew Lewis and Steve Orlofsky)

By Jim Christie

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PG&E CORPORATION
03:06pPG&E : Bondholders Propose $30 Billion Turnaround Plan
DJ
03:01pPG&E : bondholders propose bankruptcy exit plan worth up to $30 billion
RE
02:56pPG&E : bondholders propose bankruptcy exit plan worth up to $30 bln
RE
01:34pPG&E : Encourages Customers to Update Their Contact Information, So They Can Be ..
BU
09:34aPG&E : Bond Prices Jump, While Shares Fall
DJ
02:48aCREDIT MARKETS : PG&E Bond Prices Jump as Shares Slide -- WSJ
DJ
06/24VIDEO : Ellis Martin Report: California Gold Mining Inc (CNSX:CGM) (OTCMKTS:CFGM..
AQ
06/24PACIFIC GAS & ELECTRIC CO : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in ..
AQ
06/24PG&E CORP : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Sub..
AQ
06/24PG&E Bond Prices Jump, While Shares Fall -- Update
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 17 574 M
EBIT 2019 2 912 M
Net income 2019 1 644 M
Debt 2019 22 671 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 6,51
P/E ratio 2020 5,11
EV / Sales 2019 1,94x
EV / Sales 2020 1,93x
Capitalization 11 468 M
Chart PG&E CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PG&E Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PG&E CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 22,8 $
Spread / Average Target 5,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John R. Simon Chief Executive Officer
Richard C. Kelly Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Jason P. Wells Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard A. Meserve Independent Director
Barbara L. Rambo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PG&E CORPORATION-3.33%9 468
NEXTERA ENERGY INC19.78%95 586
ENEL23.41%64 224
DUKE ENERGY CORP4.18%62 627
IBERDROLA27.44%61 823
DOMINION ENERGY INC.10.86%60 948
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About