Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PG&E Corporation    PCG

PG&E CORPORATION

(PCG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 03/27 04:00:26 pm
17.68 USD   -1.50%
01:44aPG&E CREDITORS PROPOSE $35 BILLION EXIT PLAN : Bloomberg
RE
03/27PG&E $5.5 Billion Bankruptcy Loan Approved by Judge -Reuters
DJ
03/27PG&E : Current report filing
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PG&E creditors propose $35 billion exit plan: Bloomberg

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 01:44am EDT
PG&E crew work on power lines to repair damage caused by the Camp Fire in Paradise,

(Reuters) - Some creditors of PG&E Corp, including Elliott Management Corp and Pacific Investment Management Co (Pimco), are proposing a $35 billion (£27 billion) plan for the California power utility to exit bankruptcy within a year, Bloomberg reported late on Wednesday.

Pimco, Elliott and David Kempner Capital Management have discussed the proposal with California lawmakers and other stakeholders, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The plan is to form a $14 billion cash trust to pay for the claims linked to the wildfires in 2017 and 2018, it said, citing the proposal seen by the news outlet.

The proposal is being pitched on behalf of an ad hoc committee of PG&E's senior unsecured noteholders and will create a statewide wildfire fund of at least $13 billion. The fund will be financed by statewide bonds, PG&E, other California utilities and state funding sources, according to the report.

PG&E will also be recapitalised through contributions worth $8 billion that will allow it to refinance its debtor-in-possession loan and other maturities, according to Bloomberg.

PG&E, Pimco, Elliott and David Kempner did not respond to requests for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.

San Francisco-based PG&E filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January in the aftermath of devastating wildfires that struck California in recent years, some linked or suspected to be linked to the company's equipment.

The bankruptcy was filed in anticipation of liabilities from the wildfires, including a catastrophic 2018 blaze, the Camp Fire. It killed 86 people in the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California history.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PG&E CORPORATION
01:44aPG&E CREDITORS PROPOSE $35 BILLION E : Bloomberg
RE
03/27PG&E $5.5 Billion Bankruptcy Loan Approved by Judge -Reuters
DJ
03/27PG&E : Current report filing
PU
03/27PG&E CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/27PACIFIC GAS & ELECTRIC CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/27PG&E : returns to normal operations after planned outage
AQ
03/26PG&E : Utilities Shares Rise; Key PG&E Hearing Wednesday -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
03/26PG&E : Wildfire Victims Continue Challenge to PG&E Bankruptcy Financing
DJ
03/26PG&E : Option-trading opportunities on Apple Inc., Goldcorp Inc., Mastercard Inc..
PR
03/25PG&E TO CUSTOMERS : Have a Plan for Wet Weather Headed our Way
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 17 799 M
EBIT 2019 3 267 M
Net income 2019 1 838 M
Debt 2019 22 247 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 5,15
P/E ratio 2020 4,22
EV / Sales 2019 1,78x
EV / Sales 2020 1,79x
Capitalization 9 470 M
Chart PG&E CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PG&E Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PG&E CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 20,9 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John R. Simon Chief Executive Officer
Richard C. Kelly Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Jason P. Wells Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard A. Meserve Independent Director
Barbara L. Rambo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PG&E CORPORATION-25.56%9 470
NEXTERA ENERGY INC11.56%93 243
DUKE ENERGY CORP6.06%66 601
ENEL13.05%65 285
DOMINION ENERGY INC.7.53%61 458
IBERDROLA12.34%57 027
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.