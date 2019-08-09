Log in
PG&E Corporation PCG

PG&E CORPORATION

(PCG)
PG&E : evaluating proposal from hedge funds Knighthead Capital, Abrams Capital

08/09/2019 | 07:41pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: PG&E works on power lines to repair damage caused by the Camp Fire in Paradise

(Reuters) - Power producer PG&E Corp said on Friday it is evaluating a proposal from hedge funds Knighthead Capital Management and Abrams Capital Management to provide equity capital commitments supporting a plan to reorganize the company.

"The Company has received the financing proposal from Abrams and Knighthead and is evaluating it, including the backstop commitment letters and related materials, in consultation with the Company's advisors. The Company will respond to the proposal in due course," PG&E said in a statement.

Shareholders Knighthead Capital and Abrams in a letter to PG&E on Thursday proposed raising $15 billion in equity to fund a planned reorganization of the power producer, which is facing huge liabilities from California wildfires.

The proposed fundraising, a rights offering of new shares, is the latest effort to rescue PG&E, which sought Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection earlier this year after severe wildfires in 2017 and 2018 resulted in more than $30 billion in liabilities.

Knighthead and Abrams pledged to purchase a portion of the offered equity if shares are left unsold through a so-called backstop commitment.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 17 465 M
EBIT 2019 3 206 M
Net income 2019 1 336 M
Debt 2019 24 521 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 7,15x
P/E ratio 2020 4,32x
EV / Sales2019 1,95x
EV / Sales2020 2,26x
Capitalization 9 589 M
Chart PG&E CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PG&E Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PG&E CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 23,13  $
Last Close Price 18,12  $
Spread / Highest target 82,1%
Spread / Average Target 27,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John R. Simon Chief Executive Officer
Richard C. Kelly Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Jason P. Wells Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard A. Meserve Independent Director
Barbara L. Rambo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PG&E CORPORATION-23.54%9 796
NEXTERA ENERGY INC23.82%103 112
ENEL21.73%69 989
DUKE ENERGY CORP3.49%65 071
IBERDROLA25.45%62 793
SOUTHERN COMPANY30.81%60 809
