Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PG&E Corporation    PCG

PG&E CORPORATION (PCG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PG&E : expects capital spending of about $6.6 billion in 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2019 | 06:43am EST
FILE PHOTO: PG&E works on power lines to repair damage caused by the Camp Fire in Paradise

(Reuters) - U.S. power company PG&E Corp said http://bit.ly/2T5NcbG on Wednesday it expected capital expenses of about $6.6 billion in 2019 and $6.9 billion in 2020.

PG&E, which provides electricity and natural gas to 16 million customers in northern and central California, faces widespread litigation, government investigations and liabilities related to wildfires that could potentially exceed $30 billion.

In a filing with the U.S. securities and exchange commission, the company said it expects to spend between $5.7 billion and $7 billion annually from 2020 to 2023.

PG&E expects capex to be about $6.5 billion for fiscal 2018.

The company said on Tuesday it secured $5.5 billion in financing from four banks as it prepares to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

(Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Anil D'Silva)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PG&E CORPORATION
06:43aPG&E : expects capital spending of about $6.6 billion in 2019
RE
06:14aPACIFIC GAS & ELECTRIC CO : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and E..
AQ
06:12aPG&E CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
01/22PG&E : Erin Brockovich urges California to stop PG&E bankruptcy
AQ
01/22PG&E : secures $5.5B in credit to operate during bankruptcy
AQ
01/22PG&E : and Pacific Union College Partnering on Resilience Zone Project in High F..
BU
01/22PG&E shares surge as company secures $5.5 billion in bankruptcy financing
RE
01/22PG&E : Shares Rising in Tuesday Trade After Co. Secures DIP Financing
DJ
01/22BLUEMOUNTAIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC : PCG) & Board of Directors of Pacific Gas ..
PR
01/22PG&E shares surge after company secures $5.5 billion in bankruptcy financing
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 17 268 M
EBIT 2018 3 262 M
Net income 2018 293 M
Debt 2018 19 811 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 6,33
P/E ratio 2019 1,98
EV / Sales 2018 1,38x
EV / Sales 2019 1,41x
Capitalization 3 994 M
Chart PG&E CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PG&E Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PG&E CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 17,2 $
Spread / Average Target 124%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John R. Simon Chief Executive Officer
Richard C. Kelly Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Jason P. Wells Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard A. Meserve Independent Director
Barbara L. Rambo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PG&E CORPORATION-67.58%3 994
DUKE ENERGY CORP-0.80%61 029
IBERDROLA0.43%52 403
DOMINION ENERGY-4.02%51 585
SOUTHERN COMPANY7.17%48 430
EXELON CORPORATION2.55%44 724
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.