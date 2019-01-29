Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PG&E Corporation    PCG

PG&E CORPORATION (PCG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PG&E : files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/29/2019 | 03:37am EST
FILE PHOTO: PG&E crew work on power lines to repair damage caused by the Camp Fire in Paradise,

(Reuters) - Power provider PG&E Corp filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Tuesday, succumbing to liabilities stemming from wildfires in Northern California in 2017 and 2018.

PG&E, the owner of the biggest U.S. power utility, also filed a motion seeking court approval for a $5.5 billion in debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing, it said in a statement.

PG&E, which had a debt burden of more than $18 billion, said earlier this month it would need to pursue a court-supervised reorganization in the aftermath of the blazes, including November's so-called Camp Fire.

"Throughout this process, we are fully committed to enhancing our wildfire safety efforts, as well as helping restoration and rebuilding efforts across the communities impacted by the devastating Northern California wildfires," PG&E interim CEO John Simon said.

The company also intends to pay suppliers in full under normal terms for goods and services provided on or after the filing date of Jan. 29, it said.

The San Francisco-based company expects the court to act on these requests in the coming days.

The bankruptcy petition was filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of California.

(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Gopakumar Warrier)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PG&E CORPORATION
03:38aPG&E : Files for Bankruptcy Following California Wildfires
DJ
03:37aPG&E : files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
RE
03:29aPG&E : "Reckless" Chapter 11 Filing "Will Harm All Stakeholders" says BlueMounta..
PR
03:19aPG&E : January 29, 2019 PG&E Files for Reorganization Under Chapter 11 View Full..
PU
03:15aPG&E : Files for Reorganization Under Chapter 11
BU
02:48aPG&E : Bankruptcy To Be Fee Bonanza
DJ
01:05aPG&E : California regulators make preparations for PG&E bankruptcy
AQ
01/28PG&E : Prepares for Bankruptcy, Professionals Flock to Potential Fee Bonanza
DJ
01/28THE LATEST : Protest ahead of regulators, PG&E meeting
AQ
01/28PG&E : Calif. Public Utilities Commission to Hold Emergency Meeting for PG&E Vot..
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 17 268 M
EBIT 2018 3 262 M
Net income 2018 293 M
Debt 2018 19 811 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 9,88
P/E ratio 2019 3,20
EV / Sales 2018 1,51x
EV / Sales 2019 1,53x
Capitalization 6 229 M
Chart PG&E CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PG&E Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PG&E CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 18,5 $
Spread / Average Target 54%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John R. Simon Chief Executive Officer
Richard C. Kelly Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Jason P. Wells Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard A. Meserve Independent Director
Barbara L. Rambo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PG&E CORPORATION-49.43%6 229
DUKE ENERGY CORP-0.52%61 201
DOMINION ENERGY-4.32%53 704
IBERDROLA0.71%52 748
SOUTHERN COMPANY7.99%48 872
EXELON CORPORATION2.33%44 898
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.