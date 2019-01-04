PG&E : seeks to make changes to its board

The fire broke out on the morning of Nov. 8 near the Northern California mountain community of Paradise, sweeping through the town and killing at least 86 people in the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in state history. PG&E had reported equipment problems near the origin of the fire around the time it began.

PG&E faces billions of dollars of potential liabilities related to the wildfires if an investigation determines its equipment caused them.

PG&E, whose shares have lost nearly half of their value since the wildfire, said it is working with a leading search firm to identify new directors and is interviewing several candidates.

A company spokeswoman said no decision has been made on whether to increase the size of the board or to replace existing members.

The company also said it has formed a special board committee that includes independent experts to advise on wildfire safety best practices. PG&E is reviewing structural options to implement necessary changes to its current safety measures.

"The committee is also assessing the additional operational changes proposed by management to enhance safety as PG&E prepares for the 2019 wildfire season," the company said.

Earlier last month, the California Public Utilities Commission opened a proceeding to consider penalties against the company, ordering immediate action against the utility for falsifying safety documents for natural gas pipelines.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee and Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)