Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PG&E Corporation    PCG

PG&E CORPORATION (PCG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PG&E : sees cost of complying with judge's wildfire plan at $75 billion-$150 billion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2019 | 07:34pm EST
FILE PHOTO - PG&E crew work on power lines to repair damage caused by the Camp Fire in Paradise,

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - California power company PG&E Corp, which expects to soon file for bankruptcy, said on Wednesday it would cost between $75 billion and $150 billion to fully comply with a judge's order to inspect its power grid and remove or trim trees that could fall into power lines and trigger wildfires.

PG&E in a filing at U.S. District Court in San Francisco said it could not on its own afford the work proposed in a Jan. 9 order by U.S. District Judge William Alsup, who is overseeing conditions of the company's probation following a 2010 gas pipeline explosion.

To pay for the proposed work, PG&E said it would have to pass the bill to ratepayers who get their power from the utility company's nearly 100,000 miles of overhead lines in northern California.

"If the company were to try to fund the initiatives the proposal contemplates, PG&E would inevitably need to turn to California ratepayers for funding, resulting in a substantial increase - an estimated one-year increase of more than five times current rates in typical utility bills," PG&E said.

The utility said it estimates it would have to remove 100 million trees or more to safeguard power lines, a campaign that would face "myriad legal obstacles to reconfiguring the California landscape," as it would require contending with state and federal agencies as well as private property owners.

PG&E also said Judge Alsup's proposal to restrict using power lines deemed unsafe during high winds is not feasible because the lines traverse rural areas at risk of wildfires to provide electricity to urban areas.

The ripple effect from "de-energization" of transmission lines could also effect the power grid in other states, the company said.

While PG&E questioned the judge's proposals, the company said it has no issue with a court-assigned monitor to check on its efforts to mitigate wildfire risks from its equipment

Alsup's order would modify terms of PG&E's probation. He will hold a hearing on the new terms on Jan. 30.

On Tuesday, PG&E said it had secured $5.5 billion in financing from four banks as it prepares to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on or about Jan. 29.

The company faces liabilities that could potentially top $30 billion stemming from fatal wildfires in California in 2017 and 2018.

(Reporting by Jim Christie)

By Jim Christie

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PG&E CORPORATION
07:34pPG&E : sees cost of complying with judge's wildfire plan at $75 billion-$150 bil..
RE
05:06pPG&E : Judge's proposals for fire risk could cost up to $150B
AQ
03:26pPG&E : Prosecutors urge judge to consult with court monitor on PG&E
AQ
06:14aPACIFIC GAS & ELECTRIC CO : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and E..
AQ
06:12aPG&E CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
01/22PG&E : Erin Brockovich urges California to stop PG&E bankruptcy
AQ
01/22PG&E : secures $5.5B in credit to operate during bankruptcy
AQ
01/22PG&E : and Pacific Union College Partnering on Resilience Zone Project in High F..
BU
01/22PG&E shares surge as company secures $5.5 billion in bankruptcy financing
RE
01/22PG&E : Shares Rising in Tuesday Trade After Co. Secures DIP Financing
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 17 268 M
EBIT 2018 3 262 M
Net income 2018 293 M
Debt 2018 19 811 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 6,33
P/E ratio 2019 1,98
EV / Sales 2018 1,38x
EV / Sales 2019 1,41x
Capitalization 3 994 M
Chart PG&E CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PG&E Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PG&E CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 17,2 $
Spread / Average Target 124%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John R. Simon Chief Executive Officer
Richard C. Kelly Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Jason P. Wells Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard A. Meserve Independent Director
Barbara L. Rambo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PG&E CORPORATION-67.58%3 994
DUKE ENERGY CORP-0.80%61 029
IBERDROLA0.43%52 403
DOMINION ENERGY-4.02%51 585
SOUTHERN COMPANY7.17%48 430
EXELON CORPORATION2.55%44 724
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.