PG&E : shareholders outline possible $15 billion rights issue

08/08/2019 | 11:46am EDT
PG&E works on power lines to repair damage caused by the Camp Fire in Paradise

(Reuters) - PG&E Corp shareholders have committed to engaging in a rights offering worth a potential $15 billion in support of a planned reorganization of the embattled company, according to a company filing on Thursday. [https://bit.ly/2GVp33o]

The Californian power producer sought Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January after severe wildfires in 2017 and 2018 resulted in more than $30 billion in liabilities.

(Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Patrick Graham)

