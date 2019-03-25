PG&E to Customers: Have a Plan for Wet Weather Headed our Way

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) meteorologists are forecasting a
wet weather system for Northern and Central California this week. PG&E
is urging its customers to take the necessary steps to be prepared and
stay safe.
PG&E meteorologists forecast wet and unsettled weather, including
thunderstorms, starting today and developing over much of the week as a
series of passing systems tap into a plume of subtropical moisture.
“This spring weather system will bring wet and windy weather to PG&E’s
service area and we’re urging our customers to have a plan to keep
themselves and their family safe. Our meteorology team is closely
tracking the weather and working with our teams in the field to ensure
we’re ready to restore outages safely and as quickly as possible,” said
PG&E meteorologist Scott Strenfel.
PG&E’s
meteorology team has developed a Storm Outage Prediction Model that
incorporates real-time weather forecasts, historical data and system
knowledge to accurately show where and when storm impacts will be most
severe. This model enables the company to pre-stage crews and equipment
as storms approach to enable rapid response to outages.
Storm Safety Tips:
-
Never touch downed wires: If you see a downed power line, assume it is
energized and extremely dangerous. Do not touch or try to move it—and
keep children and animals away. Report downed power lines immediately
by calling 911 and by calling PG&E at 1-800-743-5002.
-
Use flashlights, not candles: During a power outage, use
battery-operated flashlights, and not candles, due to the risk of
fire. If you must use candles, please keep them away from drapes,
lampshades, animals and small children. Do not leave candles
unattended.
-
Have a backup phone: If you have a telephone system that requires
electricity to work, such as a cordless phone or answering machine,
plan to have a standard telephone or cellular phone ready as a backup.
-
Have fresh drinking water, ice: Freeze plastic containers filled with
water to make blocks of ice that can be placed in your
refrigerator/freezer during an outage to prevent foods from spoiling.
Blue Ice from your picnic cooler also works well in the freezer.
-
Secure outdoor furniture: Deck furniture, lightweight yard structures
and decorative lawn items should be secured as they can be blown by
high winds and damage overhead power lines and property.
-
Use generators safely: Customers with standby electric generators
should make sure they are properly installed by a licensed electrician
in a well-ventilated area. Improperly installed generators pose a
significant danger to customers, as well as crews working on power
lines. If using portable generators, be sure they are in a
well-ventilated area.
-
Turn off appliances: If you experience an outage, unplug or turn off
all electrical appliances to avoid overloading circuits and to prevent
fire hazards when power is restored. Simply leave a single lamp on to
alert you when power returns. Turn your appliances back on one at a
time when conditions return to normal.
-
Safely clean up: After the storm has passed, be sure to safely clean
up. Never touch downed wires and always call 811 or visit
811express.com at least two full business days before digging to have
all underground utilities safely marked.
Other tips can be found at pge.com/beprepared
