Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PG&E Corporation    PCG

PG&E CORPORATION

(PCG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 03/25 04:02:25 pm
18.21 USD   -6.23%
07:43pPG&E TO CUSTOMERS : Have a Plan for Wet Weather Headed our Way
BU
05:20pPG&E : Current report filing
PU
02:48aPG&E : Picture Is Grim for PG&E Suppliers
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PG&E to Customers: Have a Plan for Wet Weather Headed our Way

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/25/2019 | 07:43pm EDT

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) meteorologists are forecasting a wet weather system for Northern and Central California this week. PG&E is urging its customers to take the necessary steps to be prepared and stay safe.

PG&E meteorologists forecast wet and unsettled weather, including thunderstorms, starting today and developing over much of the week as a series of passing systems tap into a plume of subtropical moisture.

“This spring weather system will bring wet and windy weather to PG&E’s service area and we’re urging our customers to have a plan to keep themselves and their family safe. Our meteorology team is closely tracking the weather and working with our teams in the field to ensure we’re ready to restore outages safely and as quickly as possible,” said PG&E meteorologist Scott Strenfel.

PG&E’s meteorology team has developed a Storm Outage Prediction Model that incorporates real-time weather forecasts, historical data and system knowledge to accurately show where and when storm impacts will be most severe. This model enables the company to pre-stage crews and equipment as storms approach to enable rapid response to outages.

Storm Safety Tips:

  • Never touch downed wires: If you see a downed power line, assume it is energized and extremely dangerous. Do not touch or try to move it—and keep children and animals away. Report downed power lines immediately by calling 911 and by calling PG&E at 1-800-743-5002.
  • Use flashlights, not candles: During a power outage, use battery-operated flashlights, and not candles, due to the risk of fire. If you must use candles, please keep them away from drapes, lampshades, animals and small children. Do not leave candles unattended.
  • Have a backup phone: If you have a telephone system that requires electricity to work, such as a cordless phone or answering machine, plan to have a standard telephone or cellular phone ready as a backup.
  • Have fresh drinking water, ice: Freeze plastic containers filled with water to make blocks of ice that can be placed in your refrigerator/freezer during an outage to prevent foods from spoiling. Blue Ice from your picnic cooler also works well in the freezer.
  • Secure outdoor furniture: Deck furniture, lightweight yard structures and decorative lawn items should be secured as they can be blown by high winds and damage overhead power lines and property.
  • Use generators safely: Customers with standby electric generators should make sure they are properly installed by a licensed electrician in a well-ventilated area. Improperly installed generators pose a significant danger to customers, as well as crews working on power lines. If using portable generators, be sure they are in a well-ventilated area.
  • Turn off appliances: If you experience an outage, unplug or turn off all electrical appliances to avoid overloading circuits and to prevent fire hazards when power is restored. Simply leave a single lamp on to alert you when power returns. Turn your appliances back on one at a time when conditions return to normal.
  • Safely clean up: After the storm has passed, be sure to safely clean up. Never touch downed wires and always call 811 or visit 811express.com at least two full business days before digging to have all underground utilities safely marked.

Other tips can be found at pge.com/beprepared

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is one of the largest combined natural gas and electric utilities in the United States. Based in San Francisco, with more than 24,000 employees, the company delivers some of the nation’s cleanest energy to nearly 16 million people in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit www.pge.com/ and www.pge.com/en/about/newsroom/index.page.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PG&E CORPORATION
07:43pPG&E TO CUSTOMERS : Have a Plan for Wet Weather Headed our Way
BU
05:20pPG&E : Current report filing
PU
05:15pPG&E CORP : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Oth..
AQ
02:48aPG&E : Picture Is Grim for PG&E Suppliers
DJ
03/22PG&E bankruptcy threatens major battery storage project
RE
03/22PG&E : March 22, 2019 – CAL FIRE Submission In Response To Court's March 6..
PU
03/22PG&E : March 22, 2019 – Comments Of The CPUC In Response To Second Order T..
PU
03/22PG&E : March 22, 2019 – U.S. Attorney Response To Court's Second Order To ..
PU
03/22PG&E : March 22, 2019 – PG&E Response To Second Order To Show Cause Why PG..
PU
03/21PG&E : Insurers and Hedge Fund Form Creditor Group in PG&E Bankruptcy
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 17 799 M
EBIT 2019 3 267 M
Net income 2019 1 838 M
Debt 2019 22 247 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 5,57
P/E ratio 2020 4,57
EV / Sales 2019 1,83x
EV / Sales 2020 1,84x
Capitalization 10 245 M
Chart PG&E CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PG&E Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PG&E CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 20,9 $
Spread / Average Target 7,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John R. Simon Chief Executive Officer
Richard C. Kelly Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Jason P. Wells Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard A. Meserve Independent Director
Barbara L. Rambo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PG&E CORPORATION-18.23%10 245
NEXTERA ENERGY INC11.57%92 731
DUKE ENERGY CORP5.10%65 940
ENEL11.70%64 725
DOMINION ENERGY INC.5.68%60 364
IBERDROLA10.12%56 941
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.