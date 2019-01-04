PG&E : to Shake Up Board as It Responds to California Wildfire Crisis -- 3rd Update

By Katherine Blunt and Russell Gold

PG&E Corp. said Friday it plans to shake up its board as the company responds to concerns that it could face billions of dollars in liabilities related to the recent deadly wildfires in California.

The state's largest utility said it would hire a search firm to find new directors to add "fresh perspective" to the company's board and bolster its expertise in fire safety and other areas.

The company also said it is reviewing "structural options" to implement the changes needed, but it didn't specify what those options might be. PG&E shares dropped more than 24% after-hours Friday, after Reuters reported that the company was exploring seeking bankruptcy protection for some or all of its business units.

"The board and management are working diligently to assess the company's potential liabilities as a result of the wildfires and the options for addressing those liabilities," PG&E spokeswoman Lynsey Paulo said in a statement.

PG&E's announcement comes on the heels of its top state regulator stepping up an investigation into the company's ongoing safety problems.

Last month, the California Public Utilities Commission said it wanted public feedback on proposals to replace the board of directors, and on whether PG&E's gas-and-electric division should be divided into separate operating companies.

"These are all ideas that have been circulating, now they are four-square before us," said Michael Picker, president of the commission.

PG&E said it is already interviewing several candidates. It didn't say when the changes would be made.

"We want to tap fresh perspectives and additional expertise to help address the changing nature of PG&E's business and the challenges it faces now and in the future," the board said in a statement.

PG&E's 12-member board includes President and Chief Executive Geisha Williams and Chairman Richard Kelly, former CEO of Xcel Energy Inc. Ms. Paulo said the company hasn't yet decided whether to expand the board or replace existing directors, adding that the process is "well under way."

PG&E has faced immense scrutiny after disclosing that some of its equipment malfunctioned in the area of November's Camp Fire, the massive blaze that killed 86 people and destroyed about 14,000 homes in Northern California.

State officials haven't yet determined whether PG&E helped cause the Camp Fire but have linked the company's equipment to the start of 17 wildfires during 2017. Eleven of those cases have been referred to district attorneys for possible criminal charges against PG&E.

The fires have triggered numerous lawsuits from homeowners, insurers and others alleging the company is liable for damages and other costs, sending the utility's shares into a tailspin. The company's share price closed at $24.40 on Friday, down nearly 40% since the Camp Fire.

While the scope of PG&E's fire-related liability remains uncertain, the utility potentially faces tens of billions of dollars in claims. A provision of the California constitution renders utilities liable for property damage from fires sparked by their equipment, even if they aren't found negligent.

State Sen. Jerry Hill, a longtime critic of the company, said PG&E's latest proposal seems to be in reaction to pressure from regulators. "I am amazed there has not been a shareholder revolt against the board for doing way too little, way too late," he said.

PG&E's fire problems come after a deadly 2010 natural-gas explosion in San Bruno, Calif., near San Francisco, raised concerns about the company's safety practices, leading it to be fined and placed on federal probation.

In November, the federal judge overseeing the company's probation asked PG&E to detail the role it may have played in the recent wildfires and whether that might violate the conditions of its five-year probation, which prohibits it from committing additional crimes. PG&E responded that such a determination will depend on the results of ongoing probes.

Late last month, federal prosecutors in the U.S. attorney's office in San Francisco said in a court filing that PG&E may have violated a condition of its probation if it is found to have acted recklessly in the maintenance and operation of its power lines.

State prosecutors, meanwhile, said in a filing that the company could face a range of criminal charges, from misdemeanors related to vegetation management to manslaughter and implied-malice murder, pending an assessment of its "mental state" at the time. They cautioned, however, that those findings were theoretical, pending the outcome into the investigation of what caused the Camp Fire.

