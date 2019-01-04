PG&E : to Shake Up Board as It Responds to California Wildfire Crisis -- Update

By Katherine Blunt

PG&E Corp. said Friday it plans to shake up its board as it responds to concerns that it could face billions of dollars in liabilities related to the recent deadly wildfires in California.

The state's largest utility said it would hire a search firm to find new directors to add "fresh perspective" to the company's board and bolster its expertise in fire safety and other areas.

The company also said it is reviewing "structural options" to implement the changes needed, but it didn't specify what those options might be.

PG&E said it is already interviewing several candidates. It didn't say when the changes would be made.

"We want to tap fresh perspectives and additional expertise to help address the changing nature of PG&E's business and the challenges it faces now and in the future," the board said in a statement.

Spokeswoman Lynsey Paulo said the company hasn't yet decided whether to expand the board or replace existing directors, adding that the process is "well under way."

PG&E has faced immense scrutiny after disclosing that some of its equipment malfunctioned in the area of November's Camp Fire, the massive blaze that killed 86 people and destroyed about 14,000 homes in Northern California.

State officials haven't yet determined whether PG&E helped cause the Camp Fire, but have linked the company's equipment to the start of 17 wildfires during 2017.

The fires have triggered numerous lawsuits from homeowners, insurers and others alleging the company is liable for damages and other costs, sending the utility's shares into a tailspin. The company's stock closed Friday at $24.40, down nearly 40% since the Camp Fire.

California regulators are considering whether PG&E should be broken up into smaller companies, or otherwise overhauled, in response to the wildfire issues.

PG&E's fire problems come after a deadly 2010 natural-gas explosion in San Bruno, Calif., near San Francisco, raised concerns about the company's safety practices, leading it to be fined and placed on federal probation.

Write to Katherine Blunt at Katherine.Blunt@wsj.com