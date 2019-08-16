PG&E to hold sole rights to bankruptcy exit plan: WSJ

Judge Dennis Montali of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in San Francisco turned down requests from two groups of creditors wanting to propose a Chapter 11 exit plan for PG&E, the Journal reported.

PG&E sought Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection earlier this year after severe wildfires in 2017 and 2018 resulted in more than $30 billion in liabilities and its investors have asked a judge to allow them to put forward a reorganization plan as well.

