Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PG&E Corporation    PCG

PG&E CORPORATION

(PCG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PG&E to hold sole rights to bankruptcy exit plan: WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2019 | 06:17pm EDT
A PG&E truck carrying an American Flag drives past PG&E repair trucks in Paradise

(Reuters) - A judge overseeing PG&E Corp's bankruptcy case allowed the California utility to hold on to sole rights to its Chapter 11 exit plan, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

Judge Dennis Montali of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in San Francisco turned down requests from two groups of creditors wanting to propose a Chapter 11 exit plan for PG&E, the Journal reported.

PG&E sought Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection earlier this year after severe wildfires in 2017 and 2018 resulted in more than $30 billion in liabilities and its investors have asked a judge to allow them to put forward a reorganization plan as well.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PG&E CORPORATION
06:17pPG&E TO HOLD SOLE RIGHTS TO BANKRUPT : Wsj
RE
05:05pPG&E : Stays in Charge of Mega-Billion-Dollar Bankruptcy Exit Plan -- 2nd Update
DJ
04:11pPG&E : Stays in Charge of Mega-Billion-Dollar Bankruptcy Exit Plan -- Update
DJ
04:06pPG&E : Stays in Charge of Mega-Billion-Dollar Bankruptcy Exit Plan
DJ
08/15PG&E CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
08/15PACIFIC GAS & ELECTRIC CO : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and E..
AQ
08/15PG&E : Wildfire Assistance Program Accepting Applications for Aid
BU
08/15PG&E : Wildfire Season Progresses, Contact Information Needed from About 150,000..
AQ
08/15PG&E : Court Monitor Faults Utility's Tree-Trimming Effort
DJ
08/14PG&E : Federal Monitor Finds Problems With PG&E Tree-Trimming Program
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 17 809 M
EBIT 2019 3 437 M
Net income 2019 -2 230 M
Debt 2019 24 406 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -3,84x
P/E ratio 2020 11,6x
EV / Sales2019 1,79x
EV / Sales2020 2,15x
Capitalization 7 557 M
Chart PG&E CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PG&E Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PG&E CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 22,04  $
Last Close Price 14,28  $
Spread / Highest target 131%
Spread / Average Target 54,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John R. Simon Chief Executive Officer
Richard C. Kelly Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Jason P. Wells Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard A. Meserve Independent Director
Barbara L. Rambo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PG&E CORPORATION-32.93%7 616
NEXTERA ENERGY INC24.93%104 037
ENEL SPA19.13%67 834
DUKE ENERGY CORP3.45%65 050
IBERDROLA30.09%64 489
DOMINION ENERGY INC.5.42%63 329
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group