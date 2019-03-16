Log in
PG&E to name new CEO as early as next week, overhaul board: WSJ

0
03/16/2019 | 06:57pm EDT
A PG&E truck carrying an American Flag drives past PG&E repair trucks in Paradise

(Reuters) - PG&E Corp is likely to name a new chief executive officer as early as next week and to announce an overhaul of its board backed by some of its largest investors, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

Bill Johnson, retiring head of the Tennessee Valley Authority, is the front-runner to get the job of PG&E's new CEO, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Johnson's new role has not been finalized and other candidates were still being interviewed, the newspaper added.

The utility filed for bankruptcy protection in January in anticipation of liabilities from the wildfires, including the catastrophic 2018 Camp Fire that killed 85 people.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 17 799 M
EBIT 2019 3 267 M
Net income 2019 1 838 M
Debt 2019 22 247 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 5,64
P/E ratio 2020 4,62
EV / Sales 2019 1,83x
EV / Sales 2020 1,84x
Capitalization 10 367 M
Chart PG&E CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PG&E Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PG&E CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 19,5 $
Spread / Average Target -0,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John R. Simon Chief Executive Officer
Richard C. Kelly Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Jason P. Wells Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard A. Meserve Independent Director
Barbara L. Rambo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PG&E CORPORATION-17.26%10 367
NEXTERA ENERGY INC10.02%91 445
DUKE ENERGY CORP5.04%65 904
ENEL8.45%62 975
DOMINION ENERGY INC.7.81%61 579
IBERDROLA9.32%56 648
