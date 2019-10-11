PSPS Update: 97 Percent of Customers Have Been Restored System-Wide

Essentially All Customers Restored in Alameda, Colusa, Contra Costa, Glenn, Humboldt, Marin, Mariposa, Merced, Siskiyou, Solano, Stanislaus, Trinity and Yolo Counties

99 Percent of Customers in the Bay Area Are Now Restored

Pacific Gas and Electric Company reported Friday evening that 97 percent of customers impacted by Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) have had their power restored. Approximately 21,000 customers remain without power due to the PSPS.

Approximately 738,000 total customers were impacted by the PSPS event from the Northern Sierra to the Greater Bay Area to Kern County.

Weather All Clear

Weather conditions have improved and an “all clear” decision was extended to all 35 counties impacted by the Public Safety Power Shutoff as of 3:30 p.m.

Safety patrols and inspections, which can only take place during daylight hours, will begin again at daybreak on Saturday. More than 6,300 on-the-ground field personnel and 44 staged helicopters are supporting restoration efforts.

PG&E initiated a PSPS on Wednesday due to dry, windy weather across its service area. Wind gusts in excess of 70 miles per hour were recorded Wednesday evening and into Thursday.

Damage to Equipment

PG&E has identified 30 instances of weather-related damage to its system in the PSPS-impacted areas, and the company is working to address these repairs. Examples include downed lines and vegetation on power lines. PG&E will be submitting a report detailing the damages to the CPUC within 10 days of the completion of the PSPS.

Customer Resources

During the period of the PSPS, customers in impacted areas will not be billed, and PG&E has paused disconnection and collection activities in these areas.

PG&E will re-open Community Resource Centers on Saturday at 8:00 a.m. in areas where power restoration is not yet complete. More than 30 centers have been open throughout the PSPS to provide water, phone charging stations, air-conditioned seating and restrooms for customers. To view the current list, click here.

Customers can visit pge.com/pspsupdates for more information.

