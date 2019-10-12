Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PG&E Corporation    PCG

PG&E CORPORATION

(PCG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PSPS Update: 98 Percent of Customers Have Been Restored System-Wide

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2019 | 02:29am EDT

Essentially All Customers Restored in 18 Out of 35 Counties

Pacific Gas and Electric Company reported Friday at 10:30 p.m. that 98 percent of customers impacted by Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) have had their power restored. Fewer than 13,000 customers remain without power due to the PSPS.

Approximately 738,000 total customers were impacted by the PSPS event from the Northern Sierra to the Greater Bay Area to Kern County.

PG&E initiated a PSPS on Wednesday due to dry, windy weather across its service area. Wind gusts in excess of 70 miles per hour were recorded Wednesday evening and into Thursday.

To date, PG&E has identified 30 instances of weather-related damage to its system in the PSPS-impacted areas, and the company is working to address these repairs. Examples include downed lines and vegetation on power lines. PG&E will submit a report detailing the damages to the CPUC within 10 days of the completion of the PSPS.

Restoration by County

County Name

% Customers Restored

TOTAL

98%

ALAMEDA

100%

ALPINE

100%

AMADOR

93%

BUTTE

99%

CALAVERAS

92%

COLUSA

100%

CONTRA COSTA

100%

EL DORADO

98%

GLENN

100%

HUMBOLDT

100%

KERN

98%

LAKE

98%

MARIN

100%

MARIPOSA

100%

MENDOCINO

100%

MERCED

100%

NAPA

99%

NEVADA

93%

PLACER

99%

PLUMAS

39%

SAN JOAQUIN

91%

SAN MATEO

100%

SANTA CLARA

100%

SANTA CRUZ

98%

SHASTA

99%

SIERRA

53%

SISKIYOU

100%

SOLANO

100%

SONOMA

100%

STANISLAUS

100%

TEHAMA

98%

TRINITY

100%

TUOLUMNE

98%

YOLO

100%

YUBA

97%

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is one of the largest combined natural gas and electric energy companies in the United States. Based in San Francisco, with more than 20,000 employees, the company delivers some of the nation’s cleanest energy to 16 million people in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit www.pge.com and www.pge.com/news.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PG&E CORPORATION
02:29aPSPS UPDATE : 98 Percent of Customers Have Been Restored System-Wide
BU
10/11PSPS UPDATE : 97 Percent of Customers Have Been Restored System-Wide
BU
10/11PSPS UPDATE : PG&E Continues to Make Progress: Power Restored to 74 Percent of C..
BU
10/11PG&E : Los Angeles Fire Forces Thousands to Evacuate as Power Returns for Some i..
DJ
10/11PG&E : Los Angeles Fire Forces Thousands to Evacuate as Power Returns for Some i..
DJ
10/11PG&E : PSPS Update PG&E Issues Weather 'All Clear' for Safety Inspections and Re..
AQ
10/11PG&E : PSPS UPDATE Restoration Begins in Some Areas Affected 126,000 Customers R..
AQ
10/11PG&E : Los Angeles Fire Forces Thousands to Evacuate as Power Returns for Some i..
DJ
10/11PG&E APOLOGIZES FOR CALIFORNIA BLACK : 'We were not prepared'
AQ
10/11Stocks: PG&E Shares Slide as Judge Allows Rival Bankruptcy Plan -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 17 476 M
EBIT 2019 3 437 M
Net income 2019 -597 M
Debt 2019 24 406 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -9,05x
P/E ratio 2020 5,40x
EV / Sales2019 1,64x
EV / Sales2020 1,97x
Capitalization 4 244 M
Chart PG&E CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PG&E Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PG&E CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 13,69  $
Last Close Price 8,02  $
Spread / Highest target 162%
Spread / Average Target 70,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William D. Johnson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nora Mead Brownell Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Jason P. Wells Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Fred J. Fowler Independent Director
Eric D. Mullins Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PG&E CORPORATION-66.23%4 244
NEXTERA ENERGY, INC.33.47%111 152
ENEL S.P.A.34.16%75 734
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION11.21%70 157
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.14.61%67 216
IBERDROLA31.29%65 112
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group