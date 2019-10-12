PSPS Update: 98 Percent of Customers Have Been Restored System-Wide

Essentially All Customers Restored in 18 Out of 35 Counties

Pacific Gas and Electric Company reported Friday at 10:30 p.m. that 98 percent of customers impacted by Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) have had their power restored. Fewer than 13,000 customers remain without power due to the PSPS.

Approximately 738,000 total customers were impacted by the PSPS event from the Northern Sierra to the Greater Bay Area to Kern County.

PG&E initiated a PSPS on Wednesday due to dry, windy weather across its service area. Wind gusts in excess of 70 miles per hour were recorded Wednesday evening and into Thursday.

To date, PG&E has identified 30 instances of weather-related damage to its system in the PSPS-impacted areas, and the company is working to address these repairs. Examples include downed lines and vegetation on power lines. PG&E will submit a report detailing the damages to the CPUC within 10 days of the completion of the PSPS.

Restoration by County

County Name % Customers Restored TOTAL 98% ALAMEDA 100% ALPINE 100% AMADOR 93% BUTTE 99% CALAVERAS 92% COLUSA 100% CONTRA COSTA 100% EL DORADO 98% GLENN 100% HUMBOLDT 100% KERN 98% LAKE 98% MARIN 100% MARIPOSA 100% MENDOCINO 100% MERCED 100% NAPA 99% NEVADA 93% PLACER 99% PLUMAS 39% SAN JOAQUIN 91% SAN MATEO 100% SANTA CLARA 100% SANTA CRUZ 98% SHASTA 99% SIERRA 53% SISKIYOU 100% SOLANO 100% SONOMA 100% STANISLAUS 100% TEHAMA 98% TRINITY 100% TUOLUMNE 98% YOLO 100% YUBA 97%

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is one of the largest combined natural gas and electric energy companies in the United States. Based in San Francisco, with more than 20,000 employees, the company delivers some of the nation’s cleanest energy to 16 million people in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit www.pge.com and www.pge.com/news.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191011005587/en/