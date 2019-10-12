PSPS Update: 98 Percent of Customers Have Been Restored System-Wide

Pacific Gas and Electric Company reported Friday at 10:30 p.m. that 98 percent of customers impacted by Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) have had their power restored. Fewer than 13,000 customers remain without power due to the PSPS.
Approximately 738,000 total customers were impacted by the PSPS event from the Northern Sierra to the Greater Bay Area to Kern County.
PG&E initiated a PSPS on Wednesday due to dry, windy weather across its service area. Wind gusts in excess of 70 miles per hour were recorded Wednesday evening and into Thursday.
To date, PG&E has identified 30 instances of weather-related damage to its system in the PSPS-impacted areas, and the company is working to address these repairs. Examples include downed lines and vegetation on power lines. PG&E will submit a report detailing the damages to the CPUC within 10 days of the completion of the PSPS.
Restoration by County
|
County Name
|
% Customers Restored
|
TOTAL
|
98%
|
ALAMEDA
|
100%
|
ALPINE
|
100%
|
AMADOR
|
93%
|
BUTTE
|
99%
|
CALAVERAS
|
92%
|
COLUSA
|
100%
|
CONTRA COSTA
|
100%
|
EL DORADO
|
98%
|
GLENN
|
100%
|
HUMBOLDT
|
100%
|
KERN
|
98%
|
LAKE
|
98%
|
MARIN
|
100%
|
MARIPOSA
|
100%
|
MENDOCINO
|
100%
|
MERCED
|
100%
|
NAPA
|
99%
|
NEVADA
|
93%
|
PLACER
|
99%
|
PLUMAS
|
39%
|
SAN JOAQUIN
|
91%
|
SAN MATEO
|
100%
|
SANTA CLARA
|
100%
|
SANTA CRUZ
|
98%
|
SHASTA
|
99%
|
SIERRA
|
53%
|
SISKIYOU
|
100%
|
SOLANO
|
100%
|
SONOMA
|
100%
|
STANISLAUS
|
100%
|
TEHAMA
|
98%
|
TRINITY
|
100%
|
TUOLUMNE
|
98%
|
YOLO
|
100%
|
YUBA
|
97%
About PG&E
Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is one of the largest combined natural gas and electric energy companies in the United States. Based in San Francisco, with more than 20,000 employees, the company delivers some of the nation’s cleanest energy to 16 million people in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit www.pge.com and www.pge.com/news.
