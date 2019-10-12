PSPS Update: All Customers Impacted by Safety Shutoffs Have Now Been Restored

Final 2,500 Customers Without Power Energized Saturday Afternoon

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) said that every customer impacted by the Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) had their power restored as of Saturday afternoon.

The last group of customers in Amador and Calaveras counties were restored at approximately 6 p.m. today.

Approximately 738,000 customers in 34 counties were impacted by the widespread, severe wind event. PG&E initiated the PSPS for community and customer safety shortly after midnight on Wednesday due to dry, windy weather and elevated fire risk across its service area. Wind gusts in excess of 70 miles per hour were recorded Wednesday evening and into Thursday.

Once the weather subsided and the “all clear” was given to start the patrol and restoration process, the vast majority of customers who were affected by the PSPS were restored within 48 hours.

To date, PG&E has confirmed 50 instances of weather-related damage to its system in the PSPS-impacted areas, and the company has either completed or is working to complete those repairs. Examples include downed lines and vegetation on power lines.

Restoration by County

County Name % Customers Restored TOTAL 100% ALAMEDA 100% ALPINE 100% AMADOR 100% BUTTE 100% CALAVERAS 100% COLUSA 100% CONTRA COSTA 100% EL DORADO 100% GLENN 100% HUMBOLDT 100% KERN 100% LAKE 100% MARIN 100% MARIPOSA 100% MENDOCINO 100% MERCED 100% NAPA 100% NEVADA 100% PLACER 100% PLUMAS 100% SAN JOAQUIN 100% SAN MATEO 100% SANTA CLARA 100% SANTA CRUZ 100% SHASTA 100% SIERRA 100% SISKIYOU 100% SOLANO 100% SONOMA 100% STANISLAUS 100% TEHAMA 100% TRINITY 100% TUOLUMNE 100% YOLO 100% YUBA 100%

PG&E will submit a report detailing the damages to the CPUC within 10 days of the completion of the PSPS.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is one of the largest combined natural gas and electric energy companies in the United States. Based in San Francisco, with more than 20,000 employees, the company delivers some of the nation’s cleanest energy to 16 million people in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit www.pge.com and www.pge.com/news.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191012005017/en/