PSPS Update: More than 99.5 Percent of Customers Impacted by Safety Shutoffs Have Been Restored System-Wide

All Bay Area Customers Restored

Remaining 2,500 Customers Expected to be Restored Today

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) said Saturday that more than 99.5 percent of customers impacted by the Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) that began on Wednesday now have their power restored.

Less than 2,500 customers remain without power due to the PSPS, and the company expects that they will be restored later today, pending any need to repair damage found.

Approximately 738,000 total customers were impacted by the PSPS event across 34 counties in PG&E’s service area from Humboldt County on the North Coast to Kern County in Southern California.

PG&E initiated a PSPS shortly after midnight on Wednesday due to dry, windy weather across its service area. Wind gusts in excess of 70 miles per hour were recorded Wednesday evening and into Thursday. The patrol and restoration process started once the “all clear” signal was given, indicating that restoration could begin.

To date, PG&E has confirmed 50 instances of weather-related damage to its system in the PSPS-impacted areas, and the company has either completed or is working to complete those repairs. Examples include downed lines and vegetation on power lines.

Restoration by County

County Name % Customers Restored TOTAL 99% ALAMEDA 100% ALPINE 100% AMADOR 94% BUTTE 100% CALAVERAS 94% COLUSA 100% CONTRA COSTA 100% EL DORADO 100% GLENN 100% HUMBOLDT 100% KERN 100% LAKE 100% MARIN 100% MARIPOSA 100% MENDOCINO 100% MERCED 100% NAPA 100% NEVADA 100% PLACER 100% PLUMAS 100% SAN JOAQUIN 100% SAN MATEO 100% SANTA CLARA 100% SANTA CRUZ 100% SHASTA 100% SIERRA 59% SISKIYOU 100% SOLANO 100% SONOMA 100% STANISLAUS 100% TEHAMA 99% TRINITY 100% TUOLUMNE 100% YOLO 100% YUBA 99%

PG&E will submit a report detailing the damages to the CPUC within 10 days of the completion of the PSPS.

