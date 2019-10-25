PSPS Update for Oct. 23 Shutoff Event: Nearly All Customers Impacted by Power Safety Shutoffs Restored

PG&E Continues to Monitor Potentially Strong, Widespread Offshore Wind Event over the Weekend

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) reported today that the 99% of customers impacted by the Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) on October 23 had their power restored as of 5 p.m. today.

The customers who continue to be without power are in Sonoma County, where the Kincade Fire has been active since Wednesday night. Work continues to restore customers who are able to be restored.

Approximately 178,000 customers were originally impacted by this PSPS from the Sierra Foothills to the North Bay to San Mateo and Kern counties.

To date, PG&E has confirmed 7 instances of wind-related damage and hazards to its system in the PSPS-impacted areas and continues to evaluate several other locations. Examples of damages include downed lines and vegetation on power lines.

Restoration by County for October 23 PSPS

County Customer Restored (%) Alpine 100% Amador 100% Butte 100% Calaveras 100% El Dorado 100% Kern 100% Lake 100% Mendocino 100% Napa 100% Nevada 100% Placer 100% Plumas 100% San Mateo 100% Shasta 100% Sierra 100% Sonoma 95% Tehama 100% Yuba 100%

Additional Widespread PSPS Potential for This Weekend

PG&E is closely following a potentially strong, widespread, dry offshore wind event on Saturday that is significant in scope and could impact portions of Humboldt, the Sierra foothills, Western Sacramento Valley, North Bay, and across the greater Bay area, Monterey Bay and northern Central Coast, and portions of Kern County.

Some customers restored from the first event may also be included in this separate event this weekend. Customers should prepare by fully charging their communications, medical and other devices while the power remains on.

How Customers Can Prepare

In addition, PG&E is asking customers to:

Update your contact information by calling 1-866-743-6589 during normal business hours. PG&E will use this information to alert customers through automated calls, texts, and emails, when possible, prior to, and during, a Public Safety Power Shutoff.

Plan for medical needs like medications that require refrigeration or devices that need power.

Identify backup charging methods for phones and keep hard copies of emergency numbers.

Build or restock your emergency kit with flashlights, fresh batteries, first aid supplies and cash.

Keep in mind family members who are elderly, younger children and pets.

Learn more about wildfire risk and what to do before, during and after an emergency to keep your family safe at PG&E’s Safety Action Center.

While customers in high fire-threat areas are more likely to be affected by a Public Safety Power Shutoff event, any of PG&E's more than 5 million electric customers could have their power shut off for safety because the energy system relies on power lines working together to provide electricity across cities, counties and regions.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is one of the largest combined natural gas and electric energy company in the United States. Based in San Francisco, with more than 203,000 employees, the company delivers some of the nation’s cleanest energy to 15 million people in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit www.pge.com/ and http://www.pge.com/about/newsroom/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191025005540/en/