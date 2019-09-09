Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PG&E Corporation    PCG

PG&E CORPORATION

(PCG)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 09/06 06:30:00 pm
10.19 USD   -3.50%
03:53aSan Francisco Offers to Buy PG&E Wires in City
DJ
02:48aSan Francisco Moves To Buy PG&E Lines -- WSJ
DJ
09/08PG&E : San Francisco Offers to Buy PG&E Wires in City -- 2nd Update
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

San Francisco Offers to Buy PG&E Wires in City

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2019 | 03:53am EDT

By WSJ City

San Francisco offered $2.5bn to acquire PG&E's electrical lines serving the city, a first step toward separating from the troubled utility that is facing billions of dollars in liabilities for starting a series of deadly wildfires.

KEY FACTS

--- The plan is a significant escalation in bid to create a municipal utility owned and operated by the city.

--- It comes a day before PG&E is expected to unveil its plan to leave chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

--- PG&E said it is open to **considering the offer. **

--- City leaders are scheduled to meet with Chief Executive Bill Johnson on Sept. 26 to discuss the proposal.

--- The bid would be subject to approval by federal regulators as well as the California Public Utilities Commission.

--- Possibilities include splitting PG&E's gas and electric divisions into separate companies.

"PG&E has been a part of San Francisco since the company's founding more than a century ago, and while we don't believe municipalisation is in the best interests of our customers and stakeholders, we are committed to working with the City and will remain open to communication on this issue."

PG&E

Why This Matters

If PG&E accepts the offer, it would lose hundreds of miles of wires and hundreds of thousands of customers in a symbolically important corner of its service territory. San Francisco's move to break from PG&E is a public vote of no confidence in the company, which has struggled to prevent its equipment from igniting fires amid a sharp increase in wildfire risk in Northern California. It is is now looking for ways to pay mounting liability costs.

The removal of San Francisco from PG&E's service territory would likely affect rates and service for those in rural and suburban areas outside of the city.

A fuller story is available on WSJ.com

WSJ City: The news, the key facts and why it matters. Be deeply informed in less than five minutes. You can find more concise stories like this on the WSJ City app. Download now from the App Store or Google Play, or sign up to newsletters here http://www.wsj.com/newsletters?sub=356&mod=djemwsjcity

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -0.48% 1206.32 Delayed Quote.15.44%
PG&E CORPORATION -3.50% 10.19 Delayed Quote.-57.09%
WELBILT INC -0.63% 15.9 Delayed Quote.43.11%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PG&E CORPORATION
03:53aSan Francisco Offers to Buy PG&E Wires in City
DJ
02:48aSan Francisco Moves To Buy PG&E Lines -- WSJ
DJ
09/08PG&E : San Francisco Offers to Buy PG&E Wires in City -- 2nd Update
DJ
09/08PG&E : San Francisco Offers to Buy PG&E Wires in City -- Update
DJ
09/08PG&E : San Francisco Offers to Buy PG&E Wires in City
DJ
09/06PG&E : Push for Bond Money Shelved in California Legislature
DJ
09/06PG&E's Wildfire Mistakes Followed Years of -2-
DJ
09/06PG&E's Wildfire Mistakes Followed Years of Violations -- WSJ
DJ
09/05A 'CAT AND MOUSE GAME' : PG&E's Long Record of -2-
DJ
09/05A 'CAT AND MOUSE GAME' : PG&E's Long Record of Run-Ins With Regulators and Court..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 17 809 M
EBIT 2019 3 437 M
Net income 2019 -2 230 M
Debt 2019 24 406 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -2,74x
P/E ratio 2020 5,12x
EV / Sales2019 1,67x
EV / Sales2020 2,03x
Capitalization 5 393 M
Chart PG&E CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PG&E Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PG&E CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 16,88  $
Last Close Price 10,19  $
Spread / Highest target 145%
Spread / Average Target 65,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -60,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John R. Simon Chief Executive Officer
Richard C. Kelly Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Jason P. Wells Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard A. Meserve Independent Director
Barbara L. Rambo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PG&E CORPORATION-57.09%5 393
NEXTERA ENERGY INC26.65%105 470
ENEL SPA32.14%74 368
DUKE ENERGY CORP8.64%68 314
IBERDROLA34.34%66 270
DOMINION ENERGY INC.6.87%62 770
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group